Cal Still Awaiting Decision on Whether It Can Play Arizona State

Jake Curtis

Cal was hoping to get a decision from Berkeley Public Health by Monday on whether it would get clearance to play Saturday night's game at Arizona State, but as of Tuesday morning Cal still was awaiting word on whether the game will be played or canceled.

Cal had a defensive lineman tested positive for the coronavirus last week, and the resulting contact tracing of the entire position group of defensive linemen caused the cancellation of this past Saturday's game against Washington and put the game at Arizona State in jeopardy.

Asked whether he had received a decision from Berkeley Public Health regarding the Arizona State game, Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the following Tuesday morning:

"We have not," he said in the video above. "I was told by university, our athletic administration we would know something by Wednesday. That came from the public health office and the representatives here on campus to public health. We are operating like we're going to play."

Cal is continuing to practice, but is still without the players involved in the contract tracing protocol, and Wilcox said Tueday it is more players than just defensive linemen. 

Wilcox said the team is operating as though it will play Saturday.

"They told me there's a chance we will play," Wilcox said. "I don't know why they would make the decisions they've made. We're trying to get clarity on that, but those are not discussions I'm involved in. If they tell us there's a chance we can play, we're going to practice. The only way to look at it is to be optimistic. . . Until they tell us otherwise, that's what we're doing."

Including the Arizona State game, Cal has just five games scheduled before the participants in the Pac-12 championship game are determined.

**Wilcox discusses why Cal cannot play while other teams can. 

Cal was scheduled to open its 2020 season this past Saturday with a home game against Washington, but that game was canceled when Berekely Public Health did not give the team clearance to play after one Cal player -- a defensive lineman -- tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

That player's entire position unit--all defensive linemen--were then subject to contact tracing and quarantine, which was why the game was canceled.

The fact that other teams across the country were able to play games despite similar circumstances frustrated Golden Bears players and coaches.

