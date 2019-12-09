Cal Football: Bears OC Beau Baldwin Reportedly Will Become Cal Poly's Head Coach

Cal offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Beau Baldwin is expected to be named the next head coach at Cal Poly, according to a report by FootballScoop.

There has been no announcement by Cal or Cal Poly, and it is unclear whether Baldwin would continue to act as Cal's offensive coordinator through the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl against Illinois if he is hired by Cal Poly.

According to the report:

"Barring a late-stage break down in talks, Beau Baldwin is expected to be the next head coach at Cal Poly, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Sources told FootballScoop no signatures are in place at this time, but both sides anticipate a deal getting done."

Baldwin has been Cal's offensive coordinator all three seasons since Justin Wilcox became the Bears' head coach. Cal finished last in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and total offense last season and is currently last in both categories again this season. In Baldwin's first season as offensive coordinator in 2017, Cal was 10th in scoring offense and 11th in total offense.

Cal Poly is seeking a replacement for Tim Walsh, who retired after 11 season. The Mustangs went 3-8 in 2019.

Before coming to Cal Baldwin was the head coach at Eastern Washington , which plays in the Big Sky Conference like Cal Poly. Under Baldwin Eastern Washington went 85-32 with five Big Sky titles, six FCS playoff berths and a national championship in 2010.

Baldwin was also the head coach at Central Washington in 2007, going 10-3 with a trip to the Division II quarterfinals.

According to the FootballScoop report Oregon running backs coach and run game coordinator Jim Mastro was approached by Cal Poly about the head coaching job. But he plans to remain at Oregon.