SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: Several Bears Freshmen Could Make an Impact

Jake Curtis

No Cal freshmen or redshirt freshmen are listed as starters in the Bears’ depth chart for Sunday’s game against UCLA, but there are a number of first-year players who could have an impact at some point this year.

We picked out five true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen who could make a difference in 2020.

Freshman WR Jeremiah Hunter

One of Cal’s six freshman receivers will no doubt make an impact because Cal desperately needs a big-play receiver. It could be Mason Mangum or Justin Baker, we think it will be 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jeremiah Hunter, who made explosive plays a habit in high school.

**Cal quarterback Chase Garbers talks about Jeremiah Hunter

.

Freshman LB Muelu Iosefa

Evan Tattersall will be a starting inside linebacker opposite Kuony Deng, but Tattersall has not established himself as a consistent defensive player yet. Muelu Iosefa has been getting good reviews from coaches for his toughness and smarts, and might even replace Tattersall as a starter before the season is over.

**Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon assesses Muelu Iosefa

.

Freshman S Trey Paster

After losing its two starting safeties (Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis) to the NFL, the Bears need help on the back line and the versatile and athletic Paster may get a chance to show he deserves to play.

.

Freshman CB Collin Gamble

Even though Cal has several players who can play cornerback effectively, this is a position where a newcomer can contribute immediately. Cal will no doubt play a lot of nickel defense, perhaps even some dime, so a lot of cornerbacks will get playing time. Collin Gamble is almost certain to get his share of playing time in that rotation.

.

Redshirt freshman S Craig Woodson

Cal defensive backs have been raving about Craig Woodson play-making ability for months, and he seems to grab an interception or two virtually every practice. With both of the Bears’ two 2019 safeties gone, Woodson should get a chance to show his stuff. The question is whether opposing receivers can get behind him.

.

Redshirt freshman RB DeCarlos Brooks

The Bears have a stable of pretty good running backs, so redshirt freshman DeCarlos Brooks may have trouble getting playing time. But after the way offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talked up Brooks recently, it seems like Musgrave will find a way to get him the ball occasionally.

**Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave discusses DeCarlos Brooks

.

Freshman NG Stanley McKenzie

The Bears are thin on the defensive line, and at least one freshman will have to play this season. We’re guessing 320-pound nose guard Stanley McKenzie will be the guy. Brett Johnson, who is playing defensive end this season, did a nice job at nose guard as a freshman last year, and Cal hopes McKenzie can do the same.

Cover photo of Justin Wilcox by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Theebest1
Theebest1

Watch for Makai Polk. He is THEE fastest player on the team PERIOD

goldenone1
goldenone1

Lets hope these freshmen can contribute...seems like there is a lot of potential

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Play UCLA on Sunday Morning

Cal finally plays its season opener after Saturday night's schedule game against Arizona State was canceled

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Football Picks: UCLA Awaits Cal at the Rose Bowl on Sunday Morning

Did Cal Gain an Advantage By Swapping ASU for UCLA?

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball Announces Balanced, Three-Player Recruiting Class

Bishop O'Dowd High's Marsalis Roberson Officially Joins the Golden Bears; Cal Women Also Sign Three Players

Jeff Faraudo

by

John Hickey

Cal Will Play UCLA on Sunday Morning

Both UCLA and Cal had their scheduled games canceled this week, so they decided to play each other

Jake Curtis

Collin Morikawa Shoots Second-Round 74, Sits on the Masters Cut Line

Darkness Halted the Second Round with Golfers Still on the Course

Jeff Faraudo

Cal-Arizona State Game Canceled; Cal May Play UCLA Instead

Surprisingly Cal-ASU game was canceled because of virus-related issues at Arizona State, not Cal. Reportedly there have been discussions about Cal playing UCLA instead on Sunday, but the site is unclear

Jake Curtis

Breaking: Cal-Arizona Game Canceled Because of Virus Issues at ASU

Reports of some optimism that Cal-Arizona State game will be played, possibly on Sunday, but there are also hints that there may be virus-related issues at Arizona State. Pac-12 admits error made regarding Stanford player

Jeff Faraudo

NFL Fantasy Experts Love Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff This Week

Fantasy gurus nearly unanimous in expecting Rams quarterback to have a big day against Seahawks on Sunday. They are less optimistic that former Cal wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will put up numbers

Jake Curtis

The Long Wait for the 2020 Masters Endures a 3-Hour Storm Delay on Day 1

Former Cal Star Max Homa Is at 2-Under Through 9 holes

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball Coach Mark Fox Understands What the Football Team is Going Through

No Resolution Still on the Cal-ASU Football Game, But Hoops Season is Coming Fast

Jeff Faraudo