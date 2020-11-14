No Cal freshmen or redshirt freshmen are listed as starters in the Bears’ depth chart for Sunday’s game against UCLA, but there are a number of first-year players who could have an impact at some point this year.

We picked out five true freshmen and two redshirt freshmen who could make a difference in 2020.

Freshman WR Jeremiah Hunter

One of Cal’s six freshman receivers will no doubt make an impact because Cal desperately needs a big-play receiver. It could be Mason Mangum or Justin Baker, we think it will be 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jeremiah Hunter, who made explosive plays a habit in high school.

**Cal quarterback Chase Garbers talks about Jeremiah Hunter

.

Freshman LB Muelu Iosefa

Evan Tattersall will be a starting inside linebacker opposite Kuony Deng, but Tattersall has not established himself as a consistent defensive player yet. Muelu Iosefa has been getting good reviews from coaches for his toughness and smarts, and might even replace Tattersall as a starter before the season is over.

**Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon assesses Muelu Iosefa

.

Freshman S Trey Paster

After losing its two starting safeties (Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis) to the NFL, the Bears need help on the back line and the versatile and athletic Paster may get a chance to show he deserves to play.

.

Freshman CB Collin Gamble

Even though Cal has several players who can play cornerback effectively, this is a position where a newcomer can contribute immediately. Cal will no doubt play a lot of nickel defense, perhaps even some dime, so a lot of cornerbacks will get playing time. Collin Gamble is almost certain to get his share of playing time in that rotation.

.

Redshirt freshman S Craig Woodson

Cal defensive backs have been raving about Craig Woodson play-making ability for months, and he seems to grab an interception or two virtually every practice. With both of the Bears’ two 2019 safeties gone, Woodson should get a chance to show his stuff. The question is whether opposing receivers can get behind him.

.

Redshirt freshman RB DeCarlos Brooks

The Bears have a stable of pretty good running backs, so redshirt freshman DeCarlos Brooks may have trouble getting playing time. But after the way offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talked up Brooks recently, it seems like Musgrave will find a way to get him the ball occasionally.

**Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave discusses DeCarlos Brooks

.

Freshman NG Stanley McKenzie

The Bears are thin on the defensive line, and at least one freshman will have to play this season. We’re guessing 320-pound nose guard Stanley McKenzie will be the guy. Brett Johnson, who is playing defensive end this season, did a nice job at nose guard as a freshman last year, and Cal hopes McKenzie can do the same.

Cover photo of Jeremiah Hunter by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

