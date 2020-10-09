SI.com
Cal Reportedly Gets Clearance to Start Practice Friday

Jake Curtis

Cal was given the go-ahead by local health officials to begin preseason training camp on Friday (today), according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, and the clearance was granted just hours before the Bears' first scheduled practice.

Cal was the last Pac-12 school to gain to gain local medical clearance to begin practice in cohorts of 75 players at a time.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox had said on Wednesday that the Bears anticipated getting clearance from the City of Berkeley and Alameda County before its first scheduled pratice on Friday (today). He expected the g-ahead to come Wednesday afternoon or Thursday.

However, it apparently was not until Friday morning until all the details were ironed out to everyone's satisfaction.

Getting clearance to begin preseason camp today is important, because the Bears will have only four weeks to prepare for the Nov. 7 opener against Washington.

Time is precious for every Pac-12 team at this point, but the Bears are installing a new offense under new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, and must find replacements for defensive end Luc Bequette, who transferred to Boston College, and outside linebacker Tevin Paul, who opted out of the 2020 season.

