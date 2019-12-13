Cal coach Justin Wilcox and his Illinois counterpart, Lovie Smith, held a media event at a San Francisco hotel on Thursday as part of promotions for the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl between the two programs.

The event came the day after Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was introduced as the new head coach at Cal Poly, so Wilcox had his first opportunity to comment on the news.

Wilcox, in the video above, thanks and congratulates Baldwin, describing him warmly as a good coach and a good guy.

He acknowledged the sometimes difficult circumstances the past two years surrounding Cal's offense -- alluding to injury issues at quarterback and the offensive line -- and said he's appreciative that Baldwin will remain with the Bears through the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Later, Wilcox said the Bears have adjusted their plans and now intend to spend the four days before the game in San Francisco as part of the bowl experience. That will allow the Bears to practice at City College of San Francisco but still be nearby to engage in events such as a trip to Alcatraz.

In the two weeks since Cal's regular-season finale at UCLA, Wilcox and his coaching staff have been on the road constantly to close out recruiting prior to the start of the early signing period next Wednesday.

The Bears currently have verbal commitments from 24 prospects.

Cal resumes practice on Friday afternoon after a break for final exams.