Cal Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Appreciative of Beau Baldwin; No Timetable for Next OC

Jeff Faraudo

Cal coach Justin Wilcox and his Illinois counterpart, Lovie Smith, held a media event at a San Francisco hotel on Thursday as part of promotions for the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl between the two programs.

The event came the day after Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was introduced as the new head coach at Cal Poly, so Wilcox had his first opportunity to comment on the news.

Wilcox, in the video above, thanks and congratulates Baldwin, describing him warmly as a good coach and a good guy. 

He acknowledged the sometimes difficult circumstances the past two years surrounding Cal's offense -- alluding to injury issues at quarterback and the offensive line -- and said he's appreciative that Baldwin will remain with the Bears through the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Later, Wilcox said the Bears have adjusted their plans and now intend to spend the four days before the game in San Francisco as part of the bowl experience. That will allow the Bears to practice at City College of San Francisco but still be nearby to engage in events such as a trip to Alcatraz.

In the two weeks since Cal's regular-season finale at UCLA, Wilcox and his coaching staff have been on the road constantly to close out recruiting prior to the start of the early signing period next Wednesday.

The Bears currently have verbal commitments from 24 prospects.

Cal resumes practice on Friday afternoon after a break for final exams.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Or Should I say Cal State Football -- the Redbox Name Snafu

Jake Curtis

Bowl's merchandising mistake provides fodder for wags

Wide receiver Mason Mangum commits to Cal football

Jeff Faraudo

Cal got its 24th recruiting commitment on Thursday, landing consensus 3-star wide receiver Mason Mangum of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.

Cal vs. Fresno State Game Thread

Jeff Faraudo

Cal hopes to remain unbeaten on its home floor when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night.

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Named to Two First-Team All-American Squads -- So Far

Jake Curtis

CBS Sports and The Athletic the first to cite Cal's star linebacker

Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin has been hired as head coach at Cal Poly

Jeff Faraudo

Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin has been hired as head coach at Cal Poly

Cal Football: Why Is Point Spread for Redbox Bowl Increasing?

Jake Curtis

Bears favored by 6 1/2 points as of Monday morning

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Sophomore Matt Bradley says there is time to fix Cal's problems

Jeff Faraudo

Cal is struggling on offense and defense but sophomore guard Matt Bradley says he is trying to avoid being frustrated. The issues are fixable, he says, and there is time to make the improvements before the start of Pac-12 play.

Cal Football: Bears OC Beau Baldwin Reportedly Will Become Cal Poly's Head Coach

Jake Curtis

No announcement yet from Cal or Cal Poly regarding Bears offensive coordinator

Cal Football: First Look at Bears' Redbox Bowl Foe, Illinois; Cal Favored by 6 Points

Jeff Faraudo

Illinois has qualified for its first bowl game since 2014. The Illini will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.