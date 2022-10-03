Skip to main content

Cal-Colorado Game Will Have Morning Start for West Coast Viewers

Bears' Oct. 15 contest in Boulder will be televised on Pac-12 Network once again

Cal's game against Colorado on Oct. 15 will have a morning starting time -- for West Coast viewers anyway.

The Pac-12 announced starting times for the five conference games on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Cal's game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, will start at noon Mountain time, which is 11 a.m. Pacific time.

The game will be televised by Pac-12 Network, leaving two other high-profile games for the national audiences.

Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) and Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) both have byes this week, and the Buffaloes will have new head coach for the game against Cal in two weeks.  Karl Dorrell was fired on Sunday, and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford will be Colorado's interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Colorado has lost all five of its games by at least 23 points, while Cal is coming off a disappointing 28-9 loss to Washington State when the Bears' offense never got going.

Here are the starting times and TV coverage for all five Pac-12 games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15. USC's game at Utah that day is the big one and will be televised nationally by FOX.

11 a.m. Pacific time/noon Mountain time -- Cal at Colorado, Pac-12 Network

2:30 p.m. Pacific time -- Arizona at Washington, Pac-12 Network

4:30 p.m. Pacific time/7:30 p.m. Eastern time -- Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC

5 p.m. Pacific time/6 p.m. Mountain time -- USC at Utah, FOX

6 p.m. Pacific time -- Washington State at Oregon State, Pac-12 Network

Arizona State, UCLA and Oregon have byes on the weekend of Oct. 14-15.

Although Cal will be off this weekend, there are two significant conference games this Saturday: Utah at UCLA and Washington State at USC.

Cover photo of Colorado quarterback Owen McCown is by Ivan Pierre Aguirre, USA TODAY Sports

