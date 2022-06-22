Cornerback Sailasa Vadrawale Commits to Cal for 2023

Three-star Santa Rosa product is the Golden Bears' third verbal commitment in next year's class

Sailasa Vadrawale, a three-star cornerback from Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, Calif., became Cal's third commitment in the class of 2023 when he announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to joining the Golden Bears football program.

Vadrawale chose Cal over offers from Washington, Nevada, Colorado State and UNLV, among others.

Rivals does not give him a national ranking or a position ranking but does rank him as the 64th-best prospect in the state of California. The 247Sports website ranks him as the 78th-best cornerback prospect in the nation and 103rd-best prospect in the state of California.

This was an important commitment in that it indicates Cal can attract local talent. Vadrawale was born in Berkeley and now lives in Santa Rosa.

"It's in my backyard, I've been here my whole life in the Bay Area and there's nothing greater than playing for the home team in front of your family," he told Golden Bear Report before announcing his decision.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Vadrawale is the second defensive back in the class of 2023 to commit to Cal, joining safety RJ Jones. The third commitment in the class is linebacker Cade Uluave.

Defensive lineman Amos Talalele, who had committed to Cal, decommitted from the Golden Bears a few days ago and committed to USC instead.

“When I got up there, there was nothing but love,” Vadrawale told Bear Insider. “I just feel really wanted at Cal. It’s just a great program there and I just want to be around coaches that really care about my development like Coach Watson and Coach Brown and I feel like they can really get the best out of me as a player and person.”

