Lineman Amos Talalele Commits to Cal Football for 2023

320-pounder is Bears second commitment for class of 2023

Lineman Amos Talalele of Santa Clara, Calif., became the second Cal commitment for 2023 when he announced his decision on social media on Sunday.

He chose Cal over a number of offers, including offers from Utah, Washington and USC.

The 6-foot-5, 320 pound lineman is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247Sports, which ranks him as the 64th-best defensive line prospect in the class.

