Cal Football: Colorado In-Game Thread

Golden Bears hope to snap 3-game skid, secure their first Pac-12 Conference win.

Cal begins the second half of its schedule today against Colorado at Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

The Bears (1-5, 0-3) also are pursuing their first win this season over an FBS opponent. Their only victory came at the expense of Sacramento State, an FCS level squad.

Colorado (2-4, 1-2) got its first win over an FBS team last weekend with a 34-0 rout of winless Arizona. In four previous losses, Colorado averaged just 8.5 points.

Cal holds a 6-4 all-time edge against Colorado, although the teams have not played since 2018. The Bears are 4-0 against the Buffaloes in Berkeley and own a 3-2 edge since CU joined the Pac-12.

Here is some pre-game reading:

-- Our Cal-Colorado facts box, with all manner of info on the two teams

-- Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses the Bears' young inside linebackers

-- Our weekly predictions on every Pac-12 game

-- How Chase Garbers' running ability impacts opposing defenses

-- A Colorado beat writer answers our 5 Questions about the Buffaloes

-- Cal understands it is defined by its win-loss record but won't accept losing

We'll have pre-game updates before kickoff. Check back for updates throughout today's games.

Cover photo of Cal running back Christopher Brooks by Kyle Terada, USA Today

