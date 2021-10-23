    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Cal Football: Colorado In-Game Thread

    Golden Bears hope to snap 3-game skid, secure their first Pac-12 Conference win.
    Author:

    Cal begins the second half of its schedule today against Colorado at Memorial Stadium.

    Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

    The Bears (1-5, 0-3) also are pursuing their first win this season over an FBS opponent. Their only victory came at the expense of Sacramento State, an FCS level squad.

    Colorado (2-4, 1-2) got its first win over an FBS team last weekend with a 34-0 rout of winless Arizona. In four previous losses, Colorado averaged just 8.5 points.

    Cal holds a 6-4 all-time edge against Colorado, although the teams have not played since 2018. The Bears are 4-0 against the Buffaloes in Berkeley and own a 3-2 edge since CU joined the Pac-12.

    Here is some pre-game reading: 

    -- Our Cal-Colorado facts box, with all manner of info on the two teams

    -- Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses the Bears' young inside linebackers

    -- Our weekly predictions on every Pac-12 game

    -- How Chase Garbers' running ability impacts opposing defenses

    -- A Colorado beat writer answers our 5 Questions about the Buffaloes

    -- Cal understands it is defined by its win-loss record but won't accept losing

    We'll have pre-game updates before kickoff. Check back for updates throughout today's games.

    Cover photo of Cal running back Christopher Brooks by Kyle Terada, USA Today

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    Cal running back Christopher Brooks
