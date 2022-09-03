This is a game Cal is supposed to win.

Always has won -- 10 in a row since the teams started playing back in 1932.

And hasn't often gotten much of a challenge.

But UC Davis, which advanced to the FCS national playoffs a year ago gave the Bears a battle into the third quarter when they squared off in 2019 before Cal closed out a 27-13 victory.

We'll quite a bit more about Cal in subsequent games against FBS opponents, but this should give us a glimpse into how a rebuilt offense functions with transfer quarterback Jack Plummer among seven new starters.

And the defense gets a chance to demonstrate how it will fare without talented defensive end Brett Johnson, who has been lost for the season for the second in a row because of injury.

Former Cal quarterback and current radio analyst Mike Pawlawski shares his thoughts about new starting QB Jack Plummer

Coin toss: UC Davis wins the flip, will defer. Cal will receive the opening kickoff.

