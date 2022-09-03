Cal Football vs. UC Davis In-Game Thread
This is a game Cal is supposed to win.
Always has won -- 10 in a row since the teams started playing back in 1932.
And hasn't often gotten much of a challenge.
But UC Davis, which advanced to the FCS national playoffs a year ago gave the Bears a battle into the third quarter when they squared off in 2019 before Cal closed out a 27-13 victory.
We'll quite a bit more about Cal in subsequent games against FBS opponents, but this should give us a glimpse into how a rebuilt offense functions with transfer quarterback Jack Plummer among seven new starters.
And the defense gets a chance to demonstrate how it will fare without talented defensive end Brett Johnson, who has been lost for the season for the second in a row because of injury.
**** Former Cal quarterback and current radio analyst Mike Pawlawski shares his thoughts about new starting QB Jack Plummer in the video above
Here goes . . .
Coin toss: UC Davis wins the flip, will defer. Cal will receive the opening kickoff.
Read More
.
Here's some pregame reading:
-- Our game preview with everything you really need to know about the matchup
-- Former Cal tight end McCallan Castles returns to Memorial Stadium as a preseason FCS All-American
-- Fifth-year center Matthew Cindric says the offense intends to score at least four touchdowns in every game. Does that start today?
-- Veteran Davis Enterprise columnist Bob Dunning answer 5 Questions about the Aggies
-- Where do the Bears fit in the season's first SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings?
You can find much more at si.com/college/cal, but we'll be back at opening kickoff to keep you up-to-date on everything happening in Strawberry Canyon.
Cover photo of Cal running back Damien Moore by Neville E. Guard, USA Today
Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo