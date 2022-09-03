Skip to main content

Cal Football vs. UC Davis In-Game Thread

Golden Bears open their season against an FCS foe that never has beaten them.

This is a game Cal is supposed to win.

Always has won -- 10 in a row since the teams started playing back in 1932.

And hasn't often gotten much of a challenge.

But UC Davis, which advanced to the FCS national playoffs a year ago gave the Bears a battle into the third quarter when they squared off in 2019 before Cal closed out a 27-13 victory.

We'll quite a bit more about Cal in subsequent games against FBS opponents, but this should give us a glimpse into how a rebuilt offense functions with transfer quarterback Jack Plummer among seven new starters.

And the defense gets a chance to demonstrate how it will fare without talented defensive end Brett Johnson, who has been lost for the season for the second in a row because of injury.

**** Former Cal quarterback and current radio analyst Mike Pawlawski shares his thoughts about new starting QB Jack Plummer in the video above

Here goes . . .

Coin toss: UC Davis wins the flip, will defer. Cal will receive the opening kickoff.

Here's some pregame reading: 

-- Our game preview with everything you really need to know about the matchup

-- Former Cal tight end McCallan Castles returns to Memorial Stadium as a preseason FCS All-American

-- Fifth-year center Matthew Cindric says the offense intends to score at least four touchdowns in every game. Does that start today?

-- Veteran Davis Enterprise columnist Bob Dunning answer 5 Questions about the Aggies

-- Where do the Bears fit in the season's first SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings?

You can find much more at si.com/college/cal, but we'll be back at opening kickoff to keep you up-to-date on everything happening in Strawberry Canyon.

Cover photo of Cal running back Damien Moore by Neville E. Guard, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

