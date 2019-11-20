Cal Football: DB Deon White Will Leave Cal as a Graduate Transfer

Defensive back Deon White announced that he will leave Cal as a graduate transfer.

White made his announcement via twitter and will enter the transfer portals.

In his announcement he said, in part: “I would like to give thanks to UC Berkeley for the opportunity to play Football and earn my bachelors degree from the number 1 public school in the nation. However, I have made the decision to graduate and use my last year of eligibility elsewhere.”

After arriving at Cal from College of San Mateo, White played in 12 games during the 2018 season and made eight tackles. However, he has not played in any games this season.

White primarily played the nickel back position, but he could play other spots in the secondary. He probably would have earned playing time next season with the departures expected in the secondary. Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins are both redshirt seniors, and cornerback Camryn Bynum is a redshirt junior who could enter the NFL Draft next spring.

Cornerback Elijah Hicks is expected to return for his senior season as a starter, and starting nickel back Traveon Beck and Josh Drayden are among the players expected to vie for starting roles next season.

The secondary has been a strength for Cal the past two seasons, although the Bears have recorded only 4 interceptions this season after getting 21 picks in 2018.

It is unclear where White will transfer, but he would have one season of eligibility remaining and would be eligible to play immediately in 2020.