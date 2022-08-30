Cal Depth Chart: Changes on D-Line, Muelu Iosefa Not Listed at All

Cal revealed its season-opening depth chart on Tuesday, and although there were not many surprises, there were a few noteworthy issues, especially on defense. The most noticeable development is that junior inside linebacker Muelu Iosefa, who started 10 games last year, is not on the depth chart at all.

Purdue transfer Jack Plummer will be the Bears' starting quarterback on Saturday against UC Davis, as expected, with redshirt freshman Kai Millner as his backup.

Damien Moore is the starting running back, but true freshman Jaydn Ott and DeCarlos Brooks are listed together as the second-team running backs, so both should see playing time on Saturday.

Cal listed two players as possible starters at all three wide-receiver positions, and the Bears figure to play a lot of players at those three spots. Jeremiah Hunter is expected to be a starter after his strong performance last season, but he is listed as a co-starter with Tommy Christakos, while Mavin Anderson and Mason Mangum are co-starters at a slot position and J.MIchael Sturdivant and Monroe Young are both possible starters at a wideout spot.

The offensive line will be left tackle Brayden Rohme, right guard Spencer Lovell (a transfer from Arizona State), center Matthew Cindric, left guard Brian Driscoll and left tackle Ben Coleman.

On defense, the absence of two players' names is noteworthy: Brett Johnson and Muelu Iosefa.

We learned last week that defensive lineman Johnson would be out for the season, leaving a big gap in the three-man front. The Bears have adjusted things there and list Jaedon Roberts, who had been a nose tackle, as a starting defensive end, with Ricky Correia starting at nose guard. Ethan Saunders is the other defensive end, as defensive coordinator noted in the video atop the story.

The starters at inside linebacker -- Jackson Sirmon and Femi Oladejo -- are not a surprise, but Iosefa, who started 10 games at inside linebacker last year and two as a true freshman in 2020, is not listed on the three deep at the position. No explanation was immediately available. He was beaten out by Oladejo for the starting spot.

UCLA transfer Odua Isibor won the starting outside linebacker spot opposite Braxten Croteau, and Craig Woodson will start at safety after winning a battle with Miles Williams. Daniel Scott is the other safety, while Isaiah Young and Lu-Magia Hearns are the cornerbacks with Collin Gamble as the nickelback.

Here is the entire depth chart:

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports

