Cal Football: Bears RB coach Nick Edwards Joins Baldwin's Staff at Cal Poly

Jake Curtis

Another member of Cal’s coaching staff is leaving as Bears running backs coach Nick Edwards will join Beau Baldwin’s staff at Cal Poly, Cal Poly announced Friday. 

Edwards will serve as Cal Poly’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Casey Petree, a graduate assistant at Cal from 2018 through 2018, was hired as Cal Poly’s tight ends coach and co-special teams coordinator.

Baldwin has been Cal’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons and will remain with the Bears’ staff through the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl game against Illinois. Then he will take over the full-time responsibilities as Cal Poly’s head coach after being named to that post earlier this month.

Edwards was Cal's running backs coach in 2019 and the Bears’ wide receivers coach for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, all when Baldwin was Cal’s offensive coordinator.

Edwards began his playing career as a walk-on at Eastern Washington, when Baldwin was Eastern Washington’s head coach. Edwards started 45 of the 50 games he played in during his playing career at Eastern Washington.

Former Eastern Washington and Washington State head coach Paul Wulff will become running game coordinator and coach the offensive line at Cal Poly. Aristotle Thompson, Cal Poly's assistant head coach the last three seasons and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for 11 years, will remain on the Mustangs staff in the same capacity.

"I am so excited to add a combination of both experience and knowledge and an overall true passion for not just teaching these guys on the field, but also making sure the players do the right thing and are good role models for the student-athletes," said Baldwin in a statement on the Cal Poly website. "Each one of these coaches brings different things, different strengths to the table and will help to really round out our staff on the field, in the film room and out on the recruiting trail.” 

