The Pac-12 Conference released the full 2020 football schedule, which has Cal opening its season at Las Vegas in the first-ever college game at the Raiders' new Allegiant Stadium and also features a Nov. 21 home date for Stanford and the Big Game.

The Bears, coming off an 8-5 season with a victory over Illinois in the Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara, will play seven home games in 2020, starting Sept. 5 with a first-ever visit by TCU.

Cal opens its schedule Aug. 29 at UNLV in the first college event at the $1.84 million Allegiant Stadium, scheduled for completion by July. The Bears close their non-conference schedule on Sept. 12 against Cal Poly, whose new head coach is former Bears' offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

After a Week 4 bye, the Bears open Pac-12 play at home against defending Pac-12 South champion Yah on Sept. 26.

Cal then travels for two weeks, facing Washington State and USC on Oct. 3 and 10.

The Bears return home for an Oct. 17 matchup vs. Oregon before traveling to Corvallis to face Oregon State on Oct. 24.

Cal plays three of its final four regular-season games at Memorial Stadium, with Washington paying a Halloween visit on Oct. 31.

After a Nov. 7 trip to Arizona State and the season's second bye, the Bears close the regular season with home dates vs. Stanford and UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 27, respectively.

The Pac-12 championship game, moving out of Santa Clara, will be played Friday, Dec. 4 in Las Vegas. Cal fans are salivating over the long-shot prospect of the Bears returning for a second game at Allegiant Stadium.

Game times and TV information will be announced at later dates.

Here is the full 2020 Pac-12 schedule.

2020 CAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DAY, DATE – OPPONENT

Sat., Aug. 29 – at UNLV+

Sat., Sept. 5 – TCU

Sat., Sept. 12 – Cal Poly

Sat., Sept. 26 – Utah*

Sat., Oct. 3 – at Washington State*

Sat., Oct. 10 – at USC*

Sat., Oct. 17 – Oregon*

Sat., Oct. 24 – at Oregon State*

Sat., Oct. 31 – Washington*

Sat., Nov. 7 – at Arizona State*

Sat., Nov. 21 – Stanford*

Fri., Nov. 27 – UCLA*^

Fri., Dec. 4 – Pac-12 Championship Game+