Skip to main content

The Dog Days of Cal's Preseason Football Camp

The day before Saturday's scrimmage, the Golden Bears' players and coaches connect with guide dogs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cal plans to have an important intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, but the mood after Friday's practice was not about big hits, it was about caressing dogs.

Volunteers who helped train and raise guide dogs for the blind were on the field with their dogs following practice, and the Golden Bears players and coaches mingled with the canines from guidedogs.com.

Head coach Justin Wilcox has had some personal experience with guide dogs since he had a relative who was blind.

"I grew up, my Uncle Joe was blind and he had two guide dogs," Wilcox says in the video atop the story. "I just remember that it changed his life significantly."

Wilcox had a close encounter with one of the guide dogs in training. The dog's name was Lucy, and Wilcox said he once had a dog named Lucy.

Inside linebacker Femi Oladejo will be working with the first-team defense in Saturday's scrimmage, but on Friday he had his hands full with a guide dog.

Odua Isibor looks like he will be a Cal starter at the physical position of outside linebacker, but he was gentle with a guide dog on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tight end Jermaine Terry II could be a breakout star this season, and he demonstrated his technique with guide dogs

Several Cal players showed affection for one guide dog, who seemed pleased with the attention.

Wilcox did address Saturday's scrimmage, noting in the video below that he is looking for improved execution on both sides of the ball.  A depth chart will be released "shortly" although the starters at virtually every position have become evident during preseason camp.

School starts on Wednesday, which will change the practice time from morning to late afternoon, and the Bears will begin preparation for its September 4 opener against UC Davis next week.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

In This Article (1)

California Golden Bears
California Golden Bears

Jake Tongest Joe Nicholson
Football

Cal in NFL: Jake Tonges, Elijah Hicks Score TDs in Preseason Game

By Jake Curtis
starkey
Football

Joe Starkey Retiring as Voice of Cal Football after 2022 Season

By Jake Curtis
R.J. Jones
Football

Did Conference Uncertainty Cost Cal Its Best 2023 Football Recruit?

By Jeff Faraudo
sam Golla
Other Sports

Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft

By Jake Curtis
Cal wins its opening game on the European tour
Basketball

Cal Finally Gets a Game in Europe, Posting a 30-Point Victory in Belgium

By Jeff Faraudo
Collin Morikawa Bill Streicher
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Among Contenders After One Round of BMW Event

By Jake Curtis
Joe Starkey
Football

What a Bonanza! Joe Starkey Relives His Afternoon With the Rolling Stones

By Jeff Faraudo
Cal UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea
Football

Meeting Suggests UC Regents May Have a Say on UCLA's Departure

By Jake Curtis