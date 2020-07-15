SI All-American: Cal Golden Bears Football Recruiting Commitments and Targets

Coach Justin Wilcox and his staff have made recruiting in Northern California a priority and the Bears have secured commitments from three local athletes, including heavily pursued tight end Jermaine Terry of nearby Richmond.

Sports Illustrated has produced a huge database of highlights and evaluations of more than 1,000 high school standouts, including eight of the nine players who have committed to Cal for 2021. A story introducing SI's high school All-America project will be posted on Wednesday, July 15.

Terry, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, said the combination of football and academics plus the addition of Bill Musgrave as the Bears' new offensive coordinator, tipped the scales to Cal. Terry also reportedly had scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington, among others.

Cal got its highest-rated recruit of the Wilcox era when wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant of Flower Mound, Texas, picked the Bears over LSU and Oklahoma over the 4th of July weekend. Sturdivant is one of two wide receivers the Bears already have landed.

The Bears arrived at mid-July with nine commitments in a class that likely will wind up being near two dozen signees. High on their wish list still is at least one running back and a couple more offensive linemen.

Cal’s 2021 class rates in the middle among Pac-12 programs at this point, at least partly because the Bears’ commitment total is still modest. But one scouting service gives four-star ratings to five of their commits, which indicates an improved showing on the recruiting trail so far.

Here are Cal's commitments and recruiting targets that are SI All-America candidates. You can access information and highlights of each player by clicking on the player's name:

Offensive Commitments

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus High wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (6-2, 183)

Richmond (Calif.) Kennedy tight end Jermaine Terry (6-4, 235)

Mission Viejo (Calif.) High wide receiver Mavin Anderson (6-0, 195)

Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley quarterback Kai Millner (6-2, 188)

Edina (Minn.) High tackle Bastian Swinney (6-6, 275)

Defensive Commitments

Folsom (Calif.) High cornerback Kaleb Higgins (6-2, 175)

Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty defensive end Akili Calhoun (6-4, 245)

Queen Creek (Ariz.) High safety Hunter Barth (6-2, 200)

Offensive Targets

Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap (6-0, 196)

San Diego (Calif.) Morse running back Byron Cardwell (6-0, 193)

Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea guard Owen Prentice (6-3, 295)

Ewa Beach (HI) James Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (6-1, 170)

Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Junior Alexander (6-3, 189)

Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers (6-3, 225)

Deerfield (Mass.) Deerfield Academy tackle Bennett Pitcher (6-7 1/2, 273)

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic tackle William Reed (6-5, 260)

Defensive Targets

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods outside linebacker Bam Booker (6-3, 220)

West Lafayette (Ind.) outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (6-3, 205)

Clovis (Calif.) High defensive end Keanu Williams (6-5, 230)

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) S.Margarita Catholic def. end Derek Wilkins (6-4, 250)

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit outside linebacker Keleki Latu (6-6, 205)

.

