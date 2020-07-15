CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

SI All-American: Cal Golden Bears Football Recruiting Commitments and Targets

Jeff Faraudo

Coach Justin Wilcox and his staff have made recruiting in Northern California a priority and the Bears have secured commitments from three local athletes, including heavily pursued tight end Jermaine Terry of nearby Richmond.

Sports Illustrated has produced a huge database of highlights and evaluations of more than 1,000 high school standouts, including eight of the nine players who have committed to Cal for 2021. A story introducing SI's high school All-America project will be posted on Wednesday, July 15.

Terry, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, said the combination of football and academics plus the addition of Bill Musgrave as the Bears' new offensive coordinator, tipped the scales to Cal. Terry also reportedly had scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington, among others.

Cal got its highest-rated recruit of the Wilcox era when wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant of Flower Mound, Texas, picked the Bears over LSU and Oklahoma over the 4th of July weekend. Sturdivant is one of two wide receivers the Bears already have landed.

The Bears arrived at mid-July with nine commitments in a class that likely will wind up being near two dozen signees. High on their wish list still is at least one running back and a couple more offensive linemen.

Cal’s 2021 class rates in the middle among Pac-12 programs at this point, at least partly because the Bears’ commitment total is still modest. But one scouting service gives four-star ratings to five of their commits, which indicates an improved showing on the recruiting trail so far.

Here are Cal's commitments and recruiting targets that are SI All-America candidates. You can access information and highlights of each player by clicking on the player's name:

Offensive Commitments

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus High wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (6-2, 183)

Richmond (Calif.) Kennedy tight end Jermaine Terry (6-4, 235)

Mission Viejo (Calif.) High wide receiver Mavin Anderson (6-0, 195)

Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley quarterback Kai Millner (6-2, 188)

Edina (Minn.) High tackle Bastian Swinney (6-6, 275)

Defensive Commitments

Folsom (Calif.) High cornerback Kaleb Higgins (6-2, 175)

Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty defensive end Akili Calhoun (6-4, 245)

Queen Creek (Ariz.) High safety Hunter Barth (6-2, 200)

Offensive Targets

Del Valle (Texas) High running back Tavierre Dunlap (6-0, 196)

San Diego (Calif.) Morse running back Byron Cardwell (6-0, 193)

Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea guard Owen Prentice (6-3, 295)

Ewa Beach (HI) James Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (6-1, 170)

Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Junior Alexander (6-3, 189)

Napa (Calif.) High tight end Brock Bowers (6-3, 225)

Deerfield (Mass.) Deerfield Academy tackle Bennett Pitcher (6-7 1/2, 273)

Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic tackle William Reed (6-5, 260)

Defensive Targets

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods outside linebacker Bam Booker (6-3, 220)

West Lafayette (Ind.) outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (6-3, 205)

Clovis (Calif.) High defensive end Keanu Williams (6-5, 230)

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) S.Margarita Catholic def. end Derek Wilkins (6-4, 250) 

Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit outside linebacker Keleki Latu (6-6, 205)

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Collin Morikawa posted his second career PGA tour victory last weekend

Collin Morikawa goes after his second straight win this week at Muirfield Village

Jeff Faraudo

Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Ranked Among Most Overpaid – But Is That Bad?

Jared Goff's agent -- former Cal quarterback Ryan Tollner -- deserves credit for working out the deal he did with the Rams

Jake Curtis

Andrew Vaughn is enjoying his time at the White Sox Summer Camp

The former two-time All-American at Cal is part of the Sox 60-player pool

Jeff Faraudo

Former Cal star DeSean Jackson accepts invitation to visit Auschwitz

With travel restrictions in place, no date yet for when DeSean Jackson will make the trip

Jeff Faraudo

Junior Colleges Go to Spring Football -- Will FBS Schools Follow?

Does the move by JC organizations set a precedent that FBS schools will follow, or does it merely create a recruiting problem for Pac-12 schools such as Cal? The states of California and Oregon are rolling back re-openings of businesses

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng among the 90 early candidates for the award that goes to the nation's top defensive player

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Edition of Celebrity Golf

You've got to be a serious Cal football fan to ace this quiz

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa rallies late, then wins Workday Charity Open in playoff

Collin Morikawa held the lead for two days then overcame a huge hole Sunday to win

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: 247Sports Poll Picks Cal Second in Pac-12 North

Oregon, USC are unanimous selections to win their divisions based on votes by the website's panel, assuming there is a football season -- see how that compares to other media outlet's projections on Cal's 2020 season

Jake Curtis

ESPN not enamored with Cal's 2020 football prospects

Oregon and USC are USC's picks to win the Pac-12 North & South titles

Jeff Faraudo