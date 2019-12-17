Four-star tight end D’Andre Rogers will get the headlines, but recruiting expert Brandon Huffman says the 25-player class Cal is expected to sign on Wednesday is an overall upgrade and fills many of the program’s needs.

“I like this class a lot,” said Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports. “I think that defensively — I don’t want to say underrated — but this is a really good class in terms of filling any need at every position.

“It’s not a great year for defensive linemen, yet they were able to get a couple of those. They got two quarterbacks, a running back, receivers, linebackers, defensive backs. They seemed to satisfy their needs.”

And they got Rogers, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Eastside Catholic High in Sammamish, Wash., who is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in his state and the nation's No. 7 high school tight end.

Asked if Rogers should have an immediate impact, Huffman said, “Absolutely. They’re not only expecting him to play early, but he’s a big receiver. They can put him at traditional tight end or flex him out wide.

“Look at the schools that had offered him . . . this is a huge recruiting win for them.”

Ten Pac-12 schools offered Rogers a scholarship (all but Stanford and Washington), as did Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame, among many others. Rogers took official visits only to Cal and Arizona State.

Rogers is the only Cal commitment to get a 4-star rating from 247Sports. The competing Rivals site says the Bears have three 4-star prospects, also giving that score to running back Chris Street of San Juan Capistrano and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter of Fresno.

“We’re learning more and more than not all 3-stars are equal,” said Huffman, noting that Cal’s senior All-American linebacker Evan Weaver was a high 3-star in high school but has far exceeded that expectation.

“I think this class has three or four high 3-stars,” said Huffman, suggesting that Hunter, cornerback Dujuan Butler, athlete/outside linebacker Andy Alfieri and cornerback Tyson McWilliams are reside in that gray area.

“They have a lot of guys like that, kind of top-end 3-stars,” Huffman said. “There’s definitely been an upgrade in Cal’s recruiting.”

As tf Tuesday morning, Rivals ranked this class at No. 25 nationally (No. 4 in the Pac-12) and 247Sports had the Bears at No. 33 nationally (No. 5 in the Pac-12).

Of course, things can always change. The signing period doesn’t begin until Wednesday and Huffman said there are a couple players still finalizing their plans.

Outside linebacker Muelu Iosefa of Mililani, Hawaii, committed to Cal back in June, but he took a recruiting visit last weekend to USC.

And the Bears are hoping to change the mind of defensive tackle Tuli Tuipulotu out of Lawndale who currently is committed to the Trojans.

Huffman said he doesn’t think the departure of offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin (to Cal Poly as head coach) will have an effect either way.

The two quarterbacks headed to Berkeley include Jaden Casey, a 6-1, 185-pounder from Calabasas, who flipped from Fresno State in October. Casey passed for 6,555 yards and 70 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Zach Johnson comes from Hart High in Newhall, the alma mater of long-ago Bears legend Joe Kapp. Johnson passed for 5,680 yards and 57 TDs his final two seasons in high school.

It will be interesting to find out a bit more about Street, the 3-star running back from San Juan Capistrano, starting with his actual height and weight. Street, who received offers from USC, Arizona State, Florida and Oregon, is listed by 247Sport as 5-foot-8, 191 pounds. Rivals has him at 5-10, 185. And MaxPreps says he’s 5-11, 205.

RIVALS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State; 5. Texas A & M: Pac-12: 10. Washington; 11 tie. Oregon; 23. Stanford; 25. Cal; 27. UCLA; 30. Colorado; 45. Arizona State; 46. Oregon State; 50. Washington State; 62. Arizona; 74 tie. USC; 74 tie. Utah

247SPORTS TEAM RANKINGS: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State; 5. Texas A & M; Pac-12: 14. Washington; 16. Oregon; 21. Stanford; 29. UCLA; 33. Cal; 34. Colorado; 46. Arizona State; 47. Oregon State; 54. Washington State; 65. Arizona; 82. USC; 83. Utah.

COMMITS TO THE 2020 CAL RECRUITING CLASS

DE Ender Aguilar (6-5, 250) Anaheim, CA

ATH/OLB Andy Alfieri (6-2, 200) Portland, OR

ATH Justin Baker (5-10, 175) Burien, CA

CB Dejuan Butler (5-11, 163) Antioch CA

QB Jaden Casey (6-1, 185) Calabasas, CA

TE/WR Tommy Christakos (6-4, 215) Scottsdale, AZ

DT Ricky Correia (6-4, 205) Fresno, CA

CB Collin Gamble (5-10, 185) Argyle, TX

WR Jeremiah Hunter (6-2, 177) Fresno, CA

OLB Muelu Iosefa (6-3, 220) Mililani, HI

OT Everett Johnson (6-8, 290) Turlock, CA

QB Zach Johnson (6-1, 185) Newhall, CA

WR Aidan Lee (6-2, 205) Mesa, AZ

WR Mason Mangum (6-0, 175) Austin, TX

DT Stanley McKenzie (6-2, 275) Honolulu, HI

CB Tyson McWilliams (6-3, 175) San Diego, CA

RB Damien Moore (5-10, 185) La Puente, CA

TE Jake Muller (6-5, 220) Mission Viejo, CA

ATH Trey Paster (6-3, 190) Merced, CA

DT Jaedon Roberts (6-3, 280) Avon, CT

TE D’Andre Rogers (6-4, 230) Sammamish, WA

P Jamieson Sheahan (6-0, 180), Melbourne, Australia

DE Ethan Saunders (6-3, 275) Perris, CA

RB Chris Street (5-10, 185) San Juan Capistrano, CA

CB Isaiah Young (5-10, 160) Corona, CA