SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football Coaches Taking Pay Cuts Amid Financial Pressures of Virus

Jake Curtis

Cal football coaches will take temporary salary cuts, according to a Sunday story by the San Francisco Chronicle that was subsequently confirmed by Cal Sports Report.

Details on the amount of the cuts have not been determined, but the Golden Bears coaches join a trend of Pac-12 football and basketball coaches taking pay cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic robs schools of revenue-producing sports.

The football and basketball coaches of at least eight other Pac-12 schools have taken pay cuts, according to a July 17 ESPN.com report, which noted that both coaches at Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, USC, Washington and Washington State have agreed to reduced salaries, at least temporarily.

Cal head football coach Justin Wilcox was scheduled to earn $3,050,000 (includes $400,000 retention bonus) in 2020, according to a Cal Sports Report story on his five-year contract.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Sott and other conference officials have also taken pay cuts.

The Chronicle story also noted the significant financial impact the pandemic and the canceling of fall football has had on the Cal athletic department, putting the financial hit at $50 million. Athletic director Jim Knowlton admitted some “personnel actions” must be taken.

Here is an excerpt:

The financial impact of a fall without football is immense. The Pac-12’s television contracts are worth approximately $250 million annually, or more than $20 million per school. Each school reaps about $32 million to $33 million overall in conference-generated revenue, including money from the Rose Bowl, the College Football Playoff and the NCAA basketball tournament (which was canceled in March).

Toss in revenue produced by the schools — ticket sales, concessions and the like — and Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton estimated a potential $50 million hit to his department’s budget for the coming fiscal year. Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said his university’s loss projections were comparable. Whatever savings the schools reap from not traveling to or hosting games, approximately $10 million at Cal and $6.5 million at Stanford, doesn’t begin to balance the ledger.

Asked about possible layoffs and furloughs because of football’s postponement, Knowlton said, “Yeah, I think we’ve developed a lot of different models to get to a potential $50 million shortfall. There certainly will be some personnel actions we’ll have to take.”

One action: Cal football coaches agreed to take temporary salary cuts, according to a source close to the program.

The Chronicle report stated that the financial impact of the pandemic on Cal as a whole was estimated at $340 million, and that the school is still facing a $65 million deficit after borrowing and personnel cuts.

And the report provided a final note on the Cal athletic department’s financial concerns.

Cal’s athletic department already faces an annual debt payment of nearly $9 million, resulting from Memorial Stadium upgrades and construction of an adjacent training facility.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Ex-Cal Players Currently in NFL Might Get to Pro Hall of Fame?

Aaron Rodgers is a lock, another former Golden Bears player has a good chance, and a few others have outside shots. And what about Marshawn Lynch?

Jake Curtis

Experts Assess NFL Prospects of Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng, Chase Garbers

A lot of things could change between now and 2021 NFL draft, but Pro Football Network and Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout provide a look at how things shape up for some Cal prospects

Jake Curtis

Pro Football Focus rates Mitchell Schwartz as the NFL's No. 1 offensive tackle

With the Browns and now the Chiefs, Schwartz has started every game for 8 seasons

Jeff Faraudo

Will Justin Fields' Petition Change Big Ten's Stance on Fall Football?

If for some inconceivable reason the Big Ten changes its mind, would the Pac-12 follow suit and allow fall football? Fields' petition, which was posted Sunday morning, already had over 200,000 signatures by Sunday evening

Jake Curtis

Life in the NBA bubble is a new normal for the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn

The NBA has created an atmosphere that has writer Gary Washburn feeling safe

Jeff Faraudo

Jaylen Brown exerts his influence on and off the court

Jaylen Brown explains how the Black community view the police

Jeff Faraudo

Jets Rookie Ashtyn Davis May Compete for Starting Safety Job

Recent reports hint that New York is high on the former Cal safety, whose status on the roster improved when Jamal Adams was traded

Jake Curtis

Everything else is going to pieces but Cal recruiting is on the upswing

At least there is one reason for Cal football fans to feel good right now

Jeff Faraudo

by

CalBearsMaven

Kristine Anigwe beginning to find her way in the WNBA

Kristine Anigwe is shooting 71 percent from the field, albeit still in limited minutes

Jeff Faraudo

Which Cal NFL Prospects Are Hurt Most by the Loss of Fall Football?

Four Golden Bears players, including Chase Garbers and Kuony Deng, had things they wanted to show NFL scouts to improve their draft status; now they won't be able to do that unless there is spring ball

Jake Curtis