Governor Newsom Says California Guidelines Don't Prevent Pac-12 From Playing Football

A breakthrough as to whether the Pac-12 might play football this fall may have occurred Wednesday when California Governor Gavin Newsom said that there is nothing in the California health guidelines that would prevent Pac-12 teams from playing football games.

“I want to make this crystal clear,” Newsom said, according to the National Post. “Nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the Pac-12 to resume. That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts.”

This is different from the perception that most people had of the California guidelines, which seemed to suggest that college football games could not be played under the state's current COVID-19 rules.

USC football players wrote a letter to Newsom asking him to ease restrictions to allow California Pac-12 teams to play games. And on Wednesday, Arizona players wrote a letter to Newsom with the same message. Having players from a school not in California lobby the California governor indicates the significance California's rulings have on Pac-12 football.

While Newsom's statement seems to clear some of the barriers for the Pac-12 to play football in the fall, it does not erase all of them.

It remains unclear whether the governor would remove cohort restrictions to 12 players, a major hurdle that needs to be cleared before teams can have regular practices.

It's also unclear how much impact Newsom's words would have on local health orgnizations. Cal's football players, for example, are still limited to voluntary workouts under spacing protocols imposed by the Alameda County and City of Berkeley health organizations. As a result, Cal has not begun a preseason training camp, which would have to start soon if the Bears are going to start fall football in October or early November.

Finally, it is unclear what Newsom meant when he referred to "guidelines." The "guidelines" require certain testing and health standards to be achieved before the next step in the process toward playing games can begin. He may merely mean that the state's guidelines don't prevent games from being played as long as each standard within those guidelines is satisfied.

The Pac-12 announced on August 12 that it was canceling fall football and would not have any sports until at least January 1. However, the Big Ten's announcement Wednesday morning that it has changed its stance and will play football games this fall has put pressure on the Pac-12 to do the same.

In recent days, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has been optimistic about the Pac-12's chances of starting a fall football season in November based on the addition of a new testing system. The Pac-12 university presidents would have to approve a plan to play football this fall.

