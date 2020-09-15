AllTrojans
USC Players Write Letter Asking For Football To Resume

Scott Wolf

The USC football team released the letter below asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to resume football activities.

The letter was sent out on twitter by Amon-Ra St. Brown. Kedon Slovis also sent out the letter.

In the video, I ask again why Clay Helton is not the point man on this topic. Ryan Day would be at Ohio State.

Helton sent out a tweet supporting the letter.

Will it make it a difference? It won't hurt. And it's good to see the players are unified on something. In the end, it will be health officials in California (and Oregon) that let football workouts return to full strength.

USC.PLAYERS.LETTER
The Queen of LA County already decreed nothing will change until Election Day November 3rd...can the USC Community put the pressure on her to recant?

