Cal Adds Another Offensive Lineman by Way of Transfer: Spencer Lovell

He is the second transfer offensive lineman who committed to the Golden Bears this week

Cal got a second transfer commitment this week from an offensive lineman as former Arizona State offensive tackle Spencer Lovell announced on social media on Wednesday that he is transferring to Cal.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Lovell will come to Cal as a graduate transfer, although he has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Earlier this week, Cal signed J.T. Session, an offensive lineman who transferred from Montana State, and FCS school.

Lovell played in 11 games for Arizona State this past season, mostly as a backup. He began the Sun Devils' recent spring practices behind San Diego State transfer Chris Martinez, but by the end of spring Lovell had become a first-team guard and was in line to be a starter in 2022.

Here is a video of an interview with Lovell last month:

But there has been a lot controversy at ASU regarding alleged recruiting violations. It has led to the departure of a number of assistant coaches and the transfer of a lot of players. Nineteen Arizona State players have entered the transfer portal since October of 2021.

Lovell entered the transfer portal before May 1, so he will eligible to play in 2022. He figures to compete for a starting job on Cal's offensive line.

Lovell made his decision to transfer to Cal after visiting the Berkeley campus over the weekend, He also visited the Washington State campus, and Auburn also had an interest in Lovell.



Lovell was a three-star recruit out of Fort Collins, Colorado, and he originally committed to Colorado State before signing with Arizona State.

Here is what Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said about Lovell earlier this week, according to SI.com's Auburn Daily:

"He has a tackle frame but played a lot of guard at Arizona State. There is interest from Auburn, but there is interest from tons of other schools. There are not a lot of players that are available this late in the portal. We will see where he ends up visiting since that is always a telling factor of where a player is going to end up. Lovell is a west coast kid from Colorado, so the Pac-12 schools feel good about potentially getting him. He is a graduate transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, so this isn't a rental where a player might only be on campus for six months. He is a potential two-year player who has power five experience. He has some positional flexibility which is very helpful. He recently visited Cal, so we will see who will be the next school after Cal to host him on a visit."

