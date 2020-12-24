Cal in NFL Fantasy: Opinions Vary on Jared Goff, Marvin Jones Jr.

The two former Golden Bears are mentioned nearly every week by Fantasy experts, who seldom agree on their advice for Goff and Jones

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. are the two former Cal players mentioned by Fantasy experts nearly every week. And the Fantasy experts often disagree on their opinion of those two players in a given week.

That's the case again this week, as Goff and Jones are the subjects of the Fantasy experts on most reputable sites, although there is a coule of mentions of former Cal wide receiver Chad Hansen this week as well.

Let's start with Goff, who faces the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabriano advises Fantasy players to sit Goff this week, with this explanation

Jared Goff at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX): Goff has a great matchup on paper this week, as the Seahawks have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. However, he scored just 10.5 points against them earlier in the year, and Goff’s recent stinker against the hapless Jets has put him on the naughty list in the world of fantasy football. Goff just isn’t a very good (fantasy) quarterback, and he doesn’t deserve to be started (or even rostered) at this point.

And NFL.com's Adam Rank has a similar opinion:

I feel bad. I often referred to Goff as the “West Coast Trubisky,” but which quarterback is dealing right now? I advised all of you to stay away from Goff this week and good lord, it’s breaking my heart when I see people started Goff over Jalen Hurts. I mean, you listened to me on Keenan Allen, but ignored me here? The Rams offense never looked like it was in synch. And Cam Akers nearly stole the victory for them, but a holding call wiped out a potential winning score. But Goff played one of the worst games I’ve seen a quarterback play. And I watched him in the Super Bowl. Things aren’t as bad as they seem for the Rams. They never are. They will be a Twitter punchline for a week (actually, the Jets will be for winning the game). It’s going to be fine. Just don’t play him this week.

However, The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer calls Goff one of his strong starts this week:

Jared Goff, Rams (at SEA). Goff threw for 300-plus scoreless yards in the first meeting. The Seahawks have been better defensively, but Goff should have high volume with the running game contained minus Cam Akers (ankle).

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport also supports Goff. When asked by a Fantasy Player whether he should go with Baker Mayfield, Matt Ryan, Mitchell Trubisky or Goff, Davenport says take Goff:

No, the play here is Jared Goff of the Rams. Last week's gaffe against the New York Jets has left the Rams in desperation mode this week against a Seattle team that has allowed the second-most DK points to quarterbacks. In fact, it isn't a bad idea to stack Goff and Robert Woods and/or Cooper Kupp this week.

There is more consensus regarding Jones, who goes up against the Buccaneers on Saturday. Iyer calls him one of his strong starts this week, and CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg tells Fantasy players to start Jones.

Eisenberg says this::

Even though I'm concerned about Matthew Stafford and his ribs, I'm still starting Jones this week. He's done a nice job with Kenny Golladay (hip) out, and Jones has scored at least 25 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has four games in a row with at least eight targets, and Tampa Bay could be without standout cornerback Carlton Davis (groin). And in their past four games, the Buccaneers have allowed 78 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns to opposing receivers, which bodes well for Jones this week if Stafford plays as expected.

And Iyer says this:

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions (vs. TB). Jones might get a break with Carlton Davis (groin) banged up and pick up where Calvin Ridley left off.

The most intriguing advice comes from Iyer on Hansen, who has played three games for the Texans since being elevated from the practice squad. Iyer calls Hansen one of his best DFS bargains in Sunday's game against the Bengals, adding this:

Chad Hansen, Texans (vs. CIN, $4,400 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel). He’s a big-play guy who’s replaced Will Fuller well and steps into the best of the three Bengals’ cornerback matchups this week for Watson.

Finally Bleacher Report's Davenport was asked to choose between two former Cal wide receivers -- Hansen and Keenan Allen of the Chargers, who play the Broncos Sunday.

Here is Davenport's answer:

At wide receiver, the "decision" isn't one. Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers is nursing a hamstring injury and clearly wasn't 100 percent last week against the Raiders. But if Allen is active, he plays. It's that simple.

