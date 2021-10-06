Cal in NFL Fantasy Leagues: Start Marvin Jones Jr., Not Jared Goff

The NFL Fantasy Football experts are focusing on two former Cal standouts this week – Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

There is a big difference in how they view the two, though.

They are suggesting Fantasy players should start Jones in their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, and advising against starting Goff against the Vikings.

Let's start with Jones.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank puts six wide receivers in his “Start ‘Em” column this week, and Jones is one of them, with this comment:

The Jaguars went to Laviska Shenault Jr. a lot in Week 4, as he led the team with seven targets. But Jones had 28 targets in the first three weeks and feel like that is going to swing back in his favor this week. The Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this year. For Trevor Lawrence to be successful, he’s going to have to look for his veteran presence. It’s not always the sexiest pick. It’s like being really hungry for food and having your best option be a Chili’s. Which doesn’t seem that great at first. But then you get some of those Southwest Egg Rolls and you wonder why you ever doubted it in the first place.

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer lists the Jaguars combination of Jones and Shenault as one his nine stronger starts at the wide receiver position, with this advisory:

Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars -- They get a nice target bump without DJ Chark (ankle), and the game script can add up to a nice catch and yardage total.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano is also high on Jones this week, making Jones one of the five wide receivers he puts on his “Start ‘Em” list. He says this in his article:

Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. are viable options for fantasy managers when the Jaguars face the Titans. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to wideouts, including the sixth-most points to receivers lined out wide and the most points to slot men. With D.J. Chark on injured reserve, look for Jones and Shenault to both see far more opportunities.

Fabiano goes into further detail in his video, in which he picks out Jones as one of his two wide receivers he would start this week.

He says this about Jones in the video:

He’s not the sexiest name in Fantasy Football, but Jones and Laviska Shenault Jr. will both benefit from the absence of D.J. Clark, he’s out indefinitely, and the matchup is very good this week against the Titans.

Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports cites Shenault as one of his sleeper picks at wide receiver, but in his comment on Shenault, he adds this about Jones:

Marvin Jones should be considered a sleeper as well in this matchup, and the Titans are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this year.

Now let’s move on to Goff, and the Fantasy experts are not too kind to him. Not only are the Lions 0-4, but the Fantasy gurus are saying Fantasy league players should bench him this week.

Adam Rank of NFL.com has Goff as one of four quarterbacks he places in the “Sit ‘Em” column. He has this comment:

I mean, I saw him throw for nearly 300 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Bears. It seemed like he was always in the red zone all day, so that part of it was cool. Goff still makes way too many mistakes, however. I would love to say it was the Bears defense and the Vikings aren’t as good. So I’ll say exactly that. I’m also still not starting Goff this week.

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer puts Goff in a group of seven quarterbacks labeled as “Weaker Starts” – a euphemism for benching him.

Jared Goff, Lions (at MIN). He won't put up enough against an improving pass defense in garbage time.

Finally, Michael Fabiano at Sports Illustrated placed Goff and four others in his “Sit ‘Em” category for quarterbacks. He backs up his suggestion with this:

Jared Goff at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff scored a mere 16.8 fantasy points last week, and he’s now failed to produce 19-plus points in six of his last seven games dating back to last season. I’d keep him on the sidelines in traditional one-quarterback leagues this weekend, as the Lions face a Vikings defense that held Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield to a combined 25.6 fantasy points spanning their last two games.

Cover photo of Marvin Jones Jr. is by Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports