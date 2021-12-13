Cal in NFL: Marvin Jones Responds to Urban Meyer Quarrel With Nice Game

Former Cal star Marvin Jones Jr. is known for his even temper and his ability to get along with everyone, but he and Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had a major disagreement recently, causing Jones to walk out of a meeting in disgust, then argue with his head coach.

On Saturday, the day before the Jaguars' 20-0 loss to Tennessee on Sunday, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reported this recent dust-up:

Receiver Marvin Jones -- one of the locker room's most respected and mild-mannered veterans -- became so angry with Meyer's public and private criticism of the receiver group that he left the facility until other staff members convinced him to come back and had a heated argument with Meyer during practice.

Jones could not prevent Jacksonville (2-11) from suffering its sixth straight defeat and first shutout loss of the season, but he had a game-high six receptions and a game-high 70 receiving yards.

He now has 54 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns for the season, all of which are lower than his typical season numbers, but all of which lead the Jaguars.

I wonder two things:

1. Will Meyer continue to criticize Jones and the wide receivers?

2. Does Jones regret his decision to leave the Lions and join the Jaguars as a free agent this year?

Jared Goff, Lions quarterback: Goff was the hero in the Lions' first win last week, but his winning streak ended at one game. He completed 24-of-39 passes for 215 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 74.2 passer rating in a 38-10 loss to the Broncos. Goff was sacked twice and ran the ball twice for 10 yards.

Goff's touchdown pass:

Cameron Jordan, Saints defensive end: Jordan missed a game for the first time in his NFL career, which began in 2011, because he was sidelined with a positive COVID test during the week.

Jordan's 172 consecutive games played were the longest active streak among position players, and his run of 157 straight starts was the longest active streak among all players. Both streak ended Sunday as the Saints beat the Jets 30-9.

Jake Curhan, Seahawks offensive lineman: Curhan, a rookie, made his first NFL start, opening the game at right tackle, and is it mere coincidence that Seattle beat the Texans 33-13 while Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 137 yards and quarterback Russell Wilson was not sacked? Wilson had been sacked at least twice in every other game he played this season, but Curhan was not in the starting lineup for those games.

DeSean Jackson, Raider wide receiver: Jackson had only two passes thrown his way and he caught one of them for 19 yards in the Raiders' 48-9 loss to Kansas City. The Raiders are 1-4 since Jackson joined the Raiders as a free agent after being waived by the Rams, and Jackson has six catches for 173 yards and one score with the Raiders after collecting eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown with the Rams.

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his eighth straight start and had three tackles, including two solo stops, one quarterback hit, and the first sack of his NFL career. Actually it was half a sack, but it put him in the "sack" column. Nonetheless, the Jets lost to New Orleans 30-9.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins made his second start of the season and the fourth of his career in Atlanta's 29-21 victory over Carolina. Hawkins had three tackles, including one solo tackle.

Keenan Allen, Chargers wide receiver: Allen is on reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play in the Chargers' .....win over he Giants.

Bryan Anger, Cowboys punter: Anger punted six times for a 44.7 average, with one inside the 20-yard line and a long of 59 yards in Dallas 27-20 win over Washington.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari had started eight straight games before missing Sunday's 24-22 loss to Cleveland with a hand injury that he suffered in last week's game against the Steelers. If Mekari had been playing, maybe Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would not have got hurt.

