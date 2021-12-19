Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's Big Day Carries Lions Past Cardinals

Ex-Golden Bears star has his best game since going to Detroit in big upset of Arizona

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff rid himself of a lot of demons with an outstanding performance that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.

Goff completed 21-of-26 passes for 218 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. And his passer rating of 139.7 was his best of this season, and his best since the second game of last season when he was still with the Rams'

Goff now has 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions, but over the past three games he has nine touchdown passes with just two picks.

It was just the second win of the season for the Lions (2-11-1), but they have shown improvement in recent games, as evidence by their stunning upset of Arizona, which slipped to 10-4 with its second straight loss.

