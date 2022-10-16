Cal in NFL: Jaylinn Hawkins' Two Big Plays Help Falcons Win

Former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins had a direct impact on the Atlanta Falcons' 28-14 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

He had just four tackles, a modest number by his standards, but he scored a touchdown, which is rare for a safety, and came up with an interception that virtually clinched the win.

Hawkins' first career touchdown came in the first half and gave Atlanta a 14-0 lead. It resulted from his hustle after a 49ers fumble was picked up by Falcons teammate A.J. Terrell. Hawkins trailed the play, and when Terrell fumbled the ball into the end zone, Hawkins was there to bounce on it for the touchdown.

In the second half, Hawkins was at the right spot at the right time as he picked off a deflected Jimmy Garoppolo pass early in the fourth quarter with the Falcons leading by 14 points.

And the celebration as the Falcons improve to 3-3:

Meanwhile, former Cal star Aaron Rodgers continues his difficult season. The Packers' 27-10 loss to the Jets dropped Green Bay to 3-3, and the shortage of points indicates the Packers' troubles on offense.

Rodgers was 26-for-41 for 246 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.1 passer rating. He said it would take time with all the new aspects of the offense, but we are almost to the midpoint of the season.

He said his thumb was a little sore and maybe affected a few of his throws, but not many.

"I think it's going to be in our best interest to simplify things," Rodgers said.

Rodgers has nine TD passes through six games. In his MVP season of 2020 he had 17 scoring passes after six games, and he had 12 after six games last season.

Rodgers was 10th in the NFL in passer rating entering this weekend, and he is likely drop of few more notches after this week's games are tabulated.

Here is Rodgers one touchdown pass Sunday:

How other ex-Cal players performed Sunday:

---Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had three solo tackles in New Orleans' 30-26 loss to the Bengals.

---Steelers nose guard Tyson Alualu came off the bench to record one tackle in a 20-18 victory over the Buccaneers.

---Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk played both on defense and on special teams in the 38-15 loss to the Patriots. He recorded one tackle on defense and a second tackle on special teams.

---Jets safety Ashtyn Davis picked up one tackle on special teams against the Packers.

---Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. did not play in the 34-27 loss to the Colts because of a hamstring injury.

