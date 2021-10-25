Cal in NFL: Jared Goff Comes Up Short Against Rams; Aaron Rodgers Wins

You know former Cal quarterback Jared Goff badly wanted to beat the Los Angeles Rams, the team that traded him away, and he came close to making it happen. But he threw an interception at the worst possible time, and Goff's Lions lost to the Rams 28-19 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the venue Goff called home last season.

Goff finished the game 22-for-36 for 268 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he had his team in position to tie the game late in the contest.

With the clock ticking under the five-minute mark and the Rams holding a 26-19 lead, the Lions faced a second-and-10 at the Rams' 12-yard line. That's when Goff's pass into the end zone intended for with T.J. Hockenson was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey, as seen here:

"If I had to do it again I'd probably throw it out of the end zone," Goff said.

Goff then threw a second interception of the game on Detroit's final possession as the Lions slipped to 0-7. For the season Goff has eight touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Here's how other former Cal players did on Sunday:

Aaron Rodgers, Packers quarterback: Rodgers threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions to help the Packers get their sixth straight win, a 24-10 victory over Washington.

Since Green Bay's season-opening loss to New Orleans, Rodgers has thrown 15 touchdown passes with just one interception.

Aaron Rodgers first touchdown pass, which went to Davante Adams

Ashtyn Davis, Jets safety: Davis made his first start of the season and collected 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, but the Jets were beaten by the Patriots 54-13.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Falcons safety: Hawkins intercepted a pass for the second straight week as Atlanta beat Miami 30-28. The Falcons held a 10-7 lead late in the first half, but the Dolphins were threatening to take the lead when they marched to the Falcons' 12-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter. That's when Hawkins intercepted a Tua Tagovailoa pass in the end zone to end the threat.

Richard Rodgers II, Eagles tight end: Rodgers was signed to the Eagles practice squad on Wednesday, was elevated to the active roster on Saturday and got into Sunday's game against the Raiders. He did not have any passes thrown his way in the 33-22 loss to Las Vegas.

DeSean Jackson, Rams wide receiver: Jackson was targeted once in the win over the Lions, but he did not have any receptions. He has eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown for the season.

Patrick Mekari, Ravens offensive lineman: Mekari was Baltimore's starting right takle in the 41-17 loss to the Bengals.

Jordan Kunaszyk, Washington linebacker: Kunaszyk played in Washington's loss to the Packers, but he did not record any statistics.

Cover photo of Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford during the coin toss is by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports

