Cal in NFL: DeSean Jackson, Jared Goff Have Big  Games, but One Loses

Former Cal wide receiver DeSean Jackson had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, and ex-Golden Bears Jared Goff had his most efficient game of the year.

Both played in thrilling Thursday games, but only one of them came out a winner.

Jackson had only three catches, but they added up to 102 receiving yards in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys. Jackson's day included a 56-yard touchdown reception for the game's first score.

Jackson also drew a 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Dallas that led to a Raiders field goal.

Jackson is the quintessential deep threat. He now has 31 career touchdown receptions of 50 yards or more. The only player in history who had more is Jerry Rice, who had 36 50-yard-plus touchdown catches.

This was Jackson's second game for the Raiders, but the first time he has made an impact for Las Vegas. He had 120 receiving yards for the Rams this season before being waived by the Rams and signed by Las Vegas.

Goff was questionable to play in Thursday's game because of an oblique strain that had limited his practice time in the days leading up to Thursday's game. But he started, played the whole game, and had a productive afternoon, although his Lions ended up losing to the Bears 16-14.

Goff was 21-for-25 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.8 passer was his best of the season and the eighth-best of his six-year NFL career.

When Goff took his final snap of the game, the Lions had a 14-13 lead, and seemed to be headed for their first win of the season. However, Goff never got on the field again as Chicago ate up the final 8:30 of the game with a 17-play drive that ended with the game-winning field goal on the final play.

One other former Cal player saw action Thursday -- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. Jordan made his 156th consecutive NFL start, the second-longest active streak in the league, but had only one tackle assist and one pass defensed while playing 43 snaps in New Orleans' 31-6 loss to the Bills.

Cover photo of DeSean Jackson is by Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

