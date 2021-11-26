Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal in NFL: DeSean Jackson, Jared Goff Have Big  Games, but One Loses

    Raiders win, Lions lose in Thursday games. Cameron Jordan keeps consecutive-starts streak going
    Author:

    Former Cal wide receiver DeSean Jackson had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, and ex-Golden Bears Jared Goff had his most efficient game of the year.

    Both played in thrilling Thursday games, but only one of them came out a winner.

    Jackson had only three catches, but they added up to 102 receiving yards in the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory over the Cowboys. Jackson's day included a 56-yard touchdown reception for the game's first score. 

    Jackson also drew a 17-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Dallas that led to a Raiders field goal.

    Jackson is the quintessential deep threat. He now has 31 career touchdown receptions of 50 yards or more. The only player in history who had more is Jerry Rice, who had 36 50-yard-plus touchdown catches.

    This was Jackson's second game for the Raiders, but the first time he has made an impact for Las Vegas. He had 120 receiving yards for the Rams this season before being waived by the Rams and signed by Las Vegas.

    Goff was questionable to play in Thursday's game because of an oblique strain that had limited his practice time in the days leading up to Thursday's game. But he started, played the whole game, and had a productive afternoon, although his Lions ended up losing to the Bears 16-14.

    Goff was 21-for-25 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 121.8 passer was his best of the season and the eighth-best of his six-year NFL career.

    Read More

    When Goff took his final snap of the game, the Lions had a 14-13 lead, and seemed to be headed for their first win of the season. However, Goff never got on the field again as Chicago ate up the final 8:30 of the game with a 17-play drive that ended with the game-winning field goal on the final play.

    One other former Cal player saw action Thursday -- Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.  Jordan made his 156th consecutive NFL start, the second-longest active streak in the league, but had only one tackle assist and one pass defensed while playing 43 snaps in New Orleans' 31-6 loss to the Bills.

    .

    Cover photo of DeSean Jackson is by Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    .

    Desean Jackson Tim Heitman
    Football

    Cal in NFL: DeSean Jackson, Jared Goff Have Big Games, but One Loses

    1 minute ago
    Chip Kelly Jayne Kamin-Oncea 2
    Football

    Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Face UCLA Saturday Night

    1 hour ago
    Cal running back Marcel Dancy
    Football

    Cal's Marcel Dancy Makes the Most of His Big Moment in the Big Game

    13 hours ago
    UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet
    Football

    Pac-12 Football Picks: Cal Needs Two Wins to go Bowling - Can Bears Beat UCLA?

    Nov 25, 2021
    Anusiem Neville E Guard
    Football

    Cal Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem Enters Transfer Portal

    Nov 25, 2021
    Dorian Thompson-Robinson Richard Mackson 2
    Football

    Cal Football: 5 Questions for UCLA Beat Writer Heading Into Saturday's Game

    Nov 25, 2021
    Aaron Rodgers Mark J. Rebilas
    Football

    Aaron Rodgers Shows Foot on Camera to Prove He Has Broken Toe

    Nov 25, 2021
    Jeff Tedford kirby Lee
    Football

    Jeff Tedford Reportedly Interested in a Return to Coaching

    Nov 25, 2021