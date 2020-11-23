Cal in NFL: Keenan Allen, Cam Jordan Have Monster Games

Former Cal stars Keenan Allen and Cam Jordan had days to remember in NFL action on Sunday, and Ashtyn Davis and Aaron Rodgers put up some impressive numbers in a defeat.

Let’s take a look at what the ex-Cal players did Sunday:

---Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen now leads the NFL in receptions this season after recording 14 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 victory over the New York Jets. He had 10 catches for 108 yards in the first half alone. He has 79 receptions for the season, the most in the league.

Allen's TD catch:

---Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had his best game of the season, recording three sacks to more than double his season output. As a team, New Orleans had eight sacks in its victory over the Falcons. Jordan, who had 15.5 sacks last season, had only 2.5 sacks through the first nine games this year.

Jordan celebrates his third sack:

---Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 27-of-38 for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he led Green Bay to a field goal in the closing seconds to force overtime against the Colts. But a fumble on Rodgers final pass completion of the day led to an Indianapolis victory.

Rodgers entered the day as the NFL leader in passer rating at 116.4, but it is unclear whether his passer rating of 110.7 Sunday will keep him ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers' first TD pass:

---Jets rookie safety Ashtyn Davis made his fourth start of the season and had a game-high 12 tackles, including one tackle for a loss, in New York’s loss to the Chargers. Eight of Davis’ tackles were solo stops. He had no more than five tackles in any previous game.

---Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers had two receptions for 48 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown catch, in a loss to the Browns.

Rodgers' TD catch:

---Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari showed his versatility in Baltimore’s overtime loss to the Titans. Mekari had started the past two games at guard, but he started Sunday’s game at center after Matt Skura was benched for making some bad snaps in previous games.

---Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. had four catches for 51 yards but Detroit was shut out by Carolina 20-0. Jones has 41 receptions for 455 yards this season, and 12 of his catches and 137 of his receiving yards came in the last two games.

---Steelers nose guard Tyson Alualu knocked down a pass to help Pittsburgh stay unbeaten with a win over Jacksonville. Alualu did not record any tackles.

---Texans punter Bryan Anger averaged 40.3 yards on four punts in the win over the Patriots.

---Washington linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, who was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster last week, had one special-teams tackle in the victory in a victory over the Bengals.

---Cowboys long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur played in his 246th consecutive regular-season NFL game (255 including playoffs). That is the longest active streak in the NFL, and the seventh-longest regular-season streak alltime. He is two games behind Morten Andersen for the No. 6 spot.

---Dolphins running back Patrick Laird had one reception for 8 yards in a loss to the Broncos.

---Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz was placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a back problem. He did not play against the Raiders and will be sidelined for a minimum of three more games. Schwartz hasn't played since a Week 6 matchup against the Bills, and now he'll be required to sit out at least until Week 14.

---Washington long-snapper Nick Sundberg extended his consecutive-games streak to 28 by performing his duties against Cincinnati.

---Falcons center Alex Mack made his 90th consecutive start in the loss to the Saints.

---Rams quarterback Jared Goff faces the Buccaneers Monday night, and Giants linebacker Devante Downs had a bye.

