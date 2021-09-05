September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
Search

Cal-Nevada Football Season-Opening In-Game Thread from Memorial Stadium

Golden Bears and Wolf Pack meet at Memorial Stadium in first game with fans since 2019.
Author:
Publish date:

Cal plays at Memorial Stadium tonight for the first time with fans in the facility in 658 days when the Golden Bears open their 2021 campaign against Nevada of the Mountain West Conference.

The Bears staggered to a 1-3 record last year in a season that initially was canceled by the Pac-12, then whittled down to a conference-only schedule. Even then, Cal had two games scratched due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada was 7-2 last season and picked to win the West Division of the MWC.

The game will match a Cal team with three-year starting quarterback Chase Garbers and a defense expected to be stout again vs. an explosive Wolf Pack offense with NFL prospect Carson Strong at quarterback.

Click here for our game preview box and here for video interviews with Cal coordinators Bill Musgrave and Peter Sirmon.

We'll be back with pre-game notes and updates through tonight's game.

Cover photo of Memorial Stadium from 2019

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Memorial Stadium circa 2019
Football

Cal-Nevada Football Season-Opening In-Game Thread from Memorial Stadium

Collin Morikawa
Football

Collin Morikawa Pockets a 68 at the Tour Championship But Remains Deep in the Pack

Mychal Kendricks Mark J. Rebilas
Football

49ers Release Ex-Cal Star Mychal Kendricks With Injury Settlement

Romeo Doubs JASON BEANRGJ, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Football

Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Open Season Vs. Nevada Saturday Night

Cal's Memorial Stadium
Football

Cal Football Gameday Notes: Bill Musgrave and Peter Sirmon Talk About Nevada Opener

Jeremiah Earby
Football

Cal Football Gets Commitment From Bay Area Athlete Jeremiah Earby

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Another Rough Day For Ex-Cal Star Collin Morikawa at the Tour Championship

Jordan Veasy Troy Taormina
Football

Cal in NFL: Patrick Laird, Jordan Veasy, Jordan Kunaszyk Join Practice Squads