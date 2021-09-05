Cal-Nevada Football Season-Opening In-Game Thread from Memorial Stadium

Golden Bears and Wolf Pack meet at Memorial Stadium in first game with fans since 2019.

Cal plays at Memorial Stadium tonight for the first time with fans in the facility in 658 days when the Golden Bears open their 2021 campaign against Nevada of the Mountain West Conference.

The Bears staggered to a 1-3 record last year in a season that initially was canceled by the Pac-12, then whittled down to a conference-only schedule. Even then, Cal had two games scratched due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada was 7-2 last season and picked to win the West Division of the MWC.

The game will match a Cal team with three-year starting quarterback Chase Garbers and a defense expected to be stout again vs. an explosive Wolf Pack offense with NFL prospect Carson Strong at quarterback.

