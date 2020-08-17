Experts Assess NFL Prospects of Camryn Bynum, Kuony Deng, Chase Garbers

Cal players with NFL aspirations will have some choices to make, and their decisions may depend on how pro scouts assess their talent.

Pro Football Network and Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com both assessed a few Golden Bears players regarding their NFL potential. There is still an ouside chance the Pac-12 will play football in the spring, and the Cal players mentioned could decide to return to Cal for another season if there is no Pac-12 football this season, assuming players are granted an extra season of eligibility.

It seems clear that cornerback Camryn Bynum is likely to be the first current Cal player to be taken in the 2021 NFL draft, assuming he does not choose to return to Cal for a sixth season, while linebacker Kuony Deng looks like the Bears' second-best draft prospect.

In any case, these evaluations are likely to change considerably between now the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1, but this will give you an idea of their current draft status.

Pro Football Network provided scouting assessments for Pac-12 teams, and it mentioned three draft-eligible Cal players with pro potential -- fourth-year junior quarterback Chase Garbers, fifth-year senior cornerback Camryn Bynum, and fourth-year senior linebaker Kuony Deng.

Here is what Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said about those three:

I graded Chase Garbers as a potential second-day pick off his freshman season, and though he was injured for part of last season, he showed development in his game when he was on the field. Garbers is a patient, intelligent passer with terrific accuracy. He nicely places throws and does not make receivers work hard for the reception. His timing, decision making and feel are next-level worthy. What Garbers lacks is a big frame and a huge arm. While I don’t think he’s a franchise quarterback per se, I do believe Garbers is more than a game manager at the next level. Camryn Bynum is another player I’ve had highly rated since his freshman season. Bynum is a feisty corner with terrific ball skills and solid instincts. His downfall is speed, as Bynum plays like a 4.55-second corner, which will depress his draft stock. Kuony Deng is, like his teammates, a smart, tough playmaker. He has terrific length and solid speed. Deng has a thin build and must improve his playing strength, but he has good upside.

Garbers probably will play at least one more college season, but Bynum and Deng will have some decisions to make about whether to play another season of college football.

Bynum was (and presumably still is) scheduled to graduate this December, so that may affect his choice.

Deng probably would like to have another college season to demonstrate his improvement and the refinement of his skills, but he remains an intriguing NFL prospect even if he does not play another season. It appears he would be taken in the middle rounds of the seven-round 2021 draft if he turns pro without another year of college ball. But if there is no college football this season he could elevate his status to a first- or second-round pick by playing another season at Cal and entering the 2022 NFL draft.

Nick Farabaugh of Pro Football Network provided an assessment of Deng along with video examples under the headline "California Linebacker Kuony Deng is a Prospect with Loaded Potential."

Following a lengthy analysis of how Deng's skills will translate to the NFL, Farabaugh offers this concluding assessment of Deng's pro outlook:

Deng has a wild physical profile and frame. There are simply not many guys at linebacker right now that possess the range, explosiveness, length, fluidity, and strength that Deng does. That alone will make him a highly coveted prospect among NFL teams. You simply do find guys like Deng off the street to play the linebacker position. His versatility to be a three-down linebacker who has the fluidity to defend the pass as well as possessing sound run fits, and the ability to shed blocks with consistency will make a lot of teams happy when they watch Deng. He is a guy that illustrates versatility as a blitzer as well off the edge. As far as his instincts go, it is an ever-improving spot for Deng. He certainly gets caught up in some eye candy at times, but throughout the season with more experience, he was keying in on guys a lot more. The game was slowing down for him as time went on, and that is all I want to see. He can play a bit too upright at times and get caught up to by high-level blockers at the second level. Still, Deng is a prospect loaded with upside, and he is a good football player that only has more room to grow. I find it hard to see him getting out of day two at this point, and he could quickly move into the top 50 with a strong Fall season.

Rang of NFLDraftScout discusses the Cal football program in general, then focuses on Bynum' as a pro prospect.

Augmented by videos and comments by others, Rang describes Bynum's strengths as follows:

Savvy, coordinated athlete with good arm length and flexible hips to corral receivers at the line and catch point. Quick in his drop, efficiently gaining ground out of a traditional backpedal and sidestep, maintaining close proximity to the receiver. Springs out of his stance in press, driving out of the box to shadow receivers as they release into their route. Savvy player whose film study shows in his route recognition, showing above average awareness to undercut quick-hitters without getting sucked in by shoulder fakes. Technically-sound, understanding how to remain hip to hip with receivers and leave razor thin windows for quarterbacks to try to fit the football. Impressive body control, including hand-eye coordination to snake his hands through intended receivers to slap the ball away… Turns to locate the ball and has the ballskills to do something with it, showing the ability to track it, as well as extend and snatch away from his frame. Excellent timing on his leaps to compete for jump balls. Reliable face-up tackler who brings his hips to create legitimate knockdown power against receivers, as well as in run support. Recognizes quick screens and other underneath routes, showing excellent downhill burst and the competitive nature to attack. Wraps his arms for effective, efficient takedowns. Though the majority of his play is outside, Bynum does have experience in the slot and played more of a safety role in some alignments in 2019, as well, again, speaking to his preparation and football smarts. Enters senior season with 38 consecutive starts and reigning team captain.

Rang assesses Bynum's weaknesses in these terms:

Lacks the wow factor from a size and speed perspective. Has a somewhat lanky frame with just average muscular development at this time. May prove a better athlete on the field than he is in workouts, showing smooth acceleration and leaping ability, but lacks an explosive element… Gets grabby in coverage, jostling with receivers throughout the route, sneaking tugs that occasionally get called… Accelerates quickly but tops out quickly, as well, and may lack ideal top-end speed. Loses a step on vertical routes and struggles to recover when this occurs.

Rang compares Bynum to Levi Wallace of the Buffalo Bills and pegs Bynum as a third-round NFL draft pick.

Here's is Rang's ranking of Cal's top-10 NFL prospects, along with their estimated 40 time and class (he mentions 11 Cal players, but you get the point):

1. Camryn Bynum, CB, 6-0, 190, 4.50, rSR

2. Kuony Deng, OLB, 6-5, 225, 4.55, SR

3. Cameron Goode, OLB, 6-2, 235, 4.75, rSR

4. Christopher Brown, Jr., RB, 6-1, 230, 4.60, JR

5. Michael Saffell, C, 6-2, 305, 5.20, SR

6. Jake Curhan, OL, 6-5, 330, 5.30, rSR

7. Chase Garbers, QB, 6-2, 205, 4.80, rJR

7. Nikko Remigio, WR, 5-10, 175, 4.45, JR

8. Luc Bequette, DT, 6-1, 290, 5.0, rSR

9. Zeandae Johnson, DT, 6-3, 290, 4.90, rSR

10. Tevin Paul, DL, 6-3, 270, 4.80, rSR

A lot remains uncertain, as I note in this video:

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.