Justin Wilcox Says `Our Hearts Are Broken' Over Death of Stanley McKenzie's Father

One week after the death of Tony McKenzie, Cal coach Justin Wilcox said his team’s “hearts are broken” for sophomore nose guard Stanley McKenzie, whose father succumbed to the COVID-19 virus at the age of 48.

“Tragic and extremely difficult for Stanley and his family,” Wilcox said after practice on Saturday. “At this time, our role is to support Stanley and his family in every possible way that we can and also respect their privacy in this time of grieving.

"As you can imagine, it’s been incredibly difficult. We’re here for him and we’re here for his family. We love him and we’re doing to do everything in our power to support him.”

Stanley McKenzie left the team for three days last week to be with his family at home in Honolulu before returning on Wednesday as the Bears continue to prepare for their opening game against Nevada next Saturday.

Wilcox did not say whether McKenzie will miss any more time with the team to be with his family.

“It’s not something we’re even talking about right now.” Wilcox said. “Stanley is a member of our team and football — when it comes down to it, relative to his family — it’s way down the list.

“We’re not even concerned with any of that right now. All we’re concerned with is supporting Stan and his family — that’s it.”

A four-time state champion with powerhouse St. Louis High School, the 6-foot-2, 340-pound McKenzie was injured and did not play last season during the Bears’ four-game schedule.

Wilcox said there are lots of players on the Cal team that are “connected” to McKenzie and his family.

Asked how McKenzie is coping, Wilcox said, “That’s a hard question for me to answer. . . . Probably as best as can be, whatever that even means. It’s just such a difficult, tragic situation.”

A GoFundMe account to support to the McKenzie family had raised more than $39,000 by Saturday afternoon. Donations can be made here.

RECEIVERS GETTING HEALTHY: While reporting that freshman offensive lineman Dylan Jemtegaard will be out for the season due to injury, Wilcox said the Bears’ wide receiver corps should be healthy and intact for the Nevada game.

Senior Kekoa Crawford, who led the Bears with 19 receptions last season, has returned to practice in the past week after missing time with an undisclosed ailment. Also back are sophomore Tommy Christakos and freshman J. Michael Sturdivant.

Wilcox said sophomore outside linebacker Curley Young Jr. — who has never played in a game — is no longer on the team.

NO. 2 QB DECISION COMING: Wilcox and his offensive assistants will have final discussions this weekend before announcing the No. 2 quarterback and releasing a depth chart on Tuesday.

Sophomore Zach Johnson emerged as backup to senior starter Chase Garbers after spring workouts. But since then the Bears have added freshman Kai Millner and graduate transfer Ryan Glover. All three are pursuing the assignment.

“It’s been very competitive,” Wilcox said. “Each of those guys has shown they can go in the game and do some good things for us. Ultimately, it’s about what’s best for our team.”

Glover got a late start, as he was not cleared to practice until about eight or nine days ago. But Wilcox said the staff likes what it’s seeing from the former Western Carolina and Penn quarterback.

“You do notice each and every practice something that really jumps out, whether it’s a ball that he threw or his understanding of the offense,” Wilcox said. “His reps are golden right now — like they are for everyone. But he’s very conscientious and very smart and he’s learning a lot in a short amount of time.”

ONE WEEK TO GO: Wilcox said the team has progressed each week during camp. “We had a really good week of practice. It was a physical week,” he said. “Toward the end of the week we introduced Nevada and got some really good work in the last couple days.”

Asked if the team is where it needs to be one week before the opener, he players have developed good practice habits. “Now the execution will dictate our success,” he said, adding that the team that faces Nevada should continue to improve through the schedule.

VACCINE UPDATE: Wilcox said the athletic administration soon will provide numbers related to Cal athletes who have received COVID-10 vaccinations. But he sounded encouraged by his team’s progress.

“I will tell you we are nearly fully vaccinated,” he said. “Play with `nearly’ however you want, but it’s very close.”

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox

