Cal Football Notes: Just a Matter of Time Until Luc Bequette Gets NCAA Clearance

Grad transfer QB Ryan Glover appears at practice. Offensive tackle Will Craig limps off the field.

A few notes from Day Three of Cal’s preseason football training camp on Sunday:

---Defensive end Luc Bequette continues to practice with the team as Cal waits for the NCAA to give him official clearance to play for the Bears this season.

Coach Justin Wilcox said Saturday that past NCAA rulings on similar situations “really don’t give us reason for concern” regarding his eligibility for the Sept. 4 opener against Nevada..

Asked whether there was any reason Bequette would not be available for the opener, defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said Sunday (in the video above), “Not that I’m aware of.”

Bequette played three seasons at Cal before playing the 2020 season at Boston College and transferring back to Cal in the offseason. The makes him a seventh-year senior who is 24 years old.

Derek Wilkins, a freshman defensive end this season, was 11 years old just two days before Bequette participated in his first Cal practice in 2015. Redshirt freshman nose guard Stanley McKenzie was 12 when Bequette had that first college practice.

“He’s definitely like the grandpa of the group,” said McKenzie, who relishes the opportunity to learn from Bequette.

Justin Wilcox on Bequette's status:

---Quarterback Ryan Glover, a grad transfer from Western Carolina by way of Penn, was on hand at practice Sunday after having excused absences the first two days of camp.

He stood on the sidelines Sunday while wearing his No. 9 quarterback jersey, but he was not in pads and did not participate in any part of practice. It is unclear when he will begin to practice.

He figures to compete with Zach Johnson for the backup quarterback job behind Chase Garbers.

---Starting offensive tackle Will Craig walked slowly off the field in the middle of practice after suffering an apparent injury. He remained on his feet on the sidelines, but he did not participate in any subsequent parts of Sunday’s practice.

---Defensive backs Craig Woodson and Josh Drayden recorded interceptions during 11-on-11 drills.

---The highlight on the offensive side was a touchdown catch by Jeremiah Hunter, a sophomore who is likely to receive meaningful playing time this season and could provide a big-play threat.

---Just an observation: Walk-on freshman quarterback Blake DeBisschop throws a nice ball. That does not necessarily mean he will be a great quarterback, but it looks good in practice.

---Inside linebacker Evan Tattersall noted that there will be a few new wrinkles in the defensive scheme this season. The Bears have been effective defensively the past three seasons, but they need to add new looks to make them less predictable and a little more difficult to prepare for.

.

Cover photo of Luc Bequette while at Boston College is by Mark Konezny, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.