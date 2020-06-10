Cal Football: Bears Officially Sign Grad Transfer RB Bradrick Shaw

Cal officially announced the signing of Wisconsin grad transfer running back Bradrick Shaw on Tuesday.

Shaw had announed his decision to transfer to Cal two weeks ago. He was recently granted a sixth year of eligibility and will be eligible to play immediately. Shaw signed a financial-aid agreement with Cal.

He has enrolled at Cal in the professional master's of public health program.

"We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal," Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement provided by Cal. "Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program."

Shaw missed all of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the final regular-season game of the 2017 season. He had 18 carries in 2019.

His best season was his redshirt freshman year of 2016, when he rushed for 485 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

(See highlights of Shaw in action by clicking here.)

Cal provided these notes on the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Shaw, a downhill runner who figures to be a backup to Chistopher Brown Jr.

--Played in 31 career games with two starts at Wisconsin and ran for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries, while adding four receptions for 27 yards in five seasons for teams that compiled a combined 52-16 overall record while winning a pair of Big Ten West Division titles and four bowl games

--A second-team All-State selection as a 2014 high school senior when he rushed for 1,255 yards and 17 touchdowns to help lead Hoover High School to its third straight Alabama state championship and first at the Class 7A level after winning Class 6A titles the two previous seasons, with his four prep teams combining for a 58-4 overall record.

--Only the second freshman at Hoover to ever be on a varsity roster

--Two older brothers (Marcus – South Florida; Brad – South Alabama) have been members of college football programs.