A pretty nice NFL decade for the California Golden Bears.

Cal landed four players on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team, matching the total of Pittsburgh and exceeding what any other school in the country achieved.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Marshawn Lynch, center Alex Mack and defensive end Cameron Jordan all found spots on the 52-player team that includes two at every position, plus special teams selections.

Aaron Rodgers Photo by Kyle Terada, USA Today

The Bears’ four representatives equaled the combined total of the rest of the Pac-12 Conference. Other Pac-12 picks to the team were tight end Rob Gronkowski (Arizona), defensive back Richard Sherman (Stanford), safety Eric Weddle (Utah) and punter Johnny Hekker (Oregon State).

That’s right: USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA were shut out.

Powerhouse Alabama managed just one player on the team — wide receiver Julio Jones.

Tom Brady was the only Michigan player named to the list, and Ohio State had no one.

Clemson had no players chosen.

The most unlikely school with a player on the squad is Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, a Division II program that spawned offensive guard Jahri Evans.

Pitt’s four entries on the All-Decade roster were running back LeSean McCoy, wideout Larry Fitzgerald, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

*** Cal quarterback Chase Garbers talks in the video below about watching NFL film to become familiar with new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave's schemes:

Here’s a closer look at Cal’s four All-Decade selections:

— Rodgers: Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005, Rodgers has passed for 46,946 yards with 364 touchdowns. His 102.4 career pass efficiency rating is the highest in NFL history. Rodgers was MVP of the 2010 Super Bowl and has been chosen to eight Pro Bowls.

— Lynch: Drafted by Buffalo in 2007, Lynch has rushed for 10,413 yards with 85 touchdowns. Additionally, he has 287 career catches for 2,214 yards and nine more TDs. He contributed to the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl victory and was a Pro Bowl pick five times.

— Mack: An iron man for much of his career since entering the league in 2009, Mack played all 16 games in 10 of his 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

— Jordan: A nine-year NFL veteran, all with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan has never missed a game. He has 87 career sacks, including a career-best 15.5 last season. He also has forced 10 fumbles and recovered 10. Jordan has been invited to five Pro Bowls.