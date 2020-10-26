Cal’s latest-starting football season in 128 years will kickoff with a late-night matchup against Pac-12 North rival Washington.

The Bears and Huskies will play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Memorial Stadium with the game set to be televised on ESPN.

No fans will be admitted to Memorial Stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cal and Washington are expected to challenge near the top of the Pac-12 North, along with preseason favorite Oregon.

The Pac-12 season initially was postponed until possibly the winter or spring, then reinstated with a shorter schedule and a later start date. The six-game regular season gets under way a week from Saturday.

The Bears have not started a season this later in the calendar since 1892, when they opened Dec. 12 with a 12-0 victory over San Francisco Boys High School.

In 1882, Cal opened its debut season with a 7-4 loss to the Phoenix Club on Dec. 2.

The Huskies figure to be somewhat more challenging than either of those 19th-century foes.

Here's the full Nov. 7 opening-day Pac-12 schedule :

-- ASU at USC, 9 a.m., ESPN

-- Arizona at Utah, 1 p.m., ESPNU

-- UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m., ESPN2

-- Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m., ABC

-- Washington at Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

-- WSU at OSU, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Cal knows its entire six-game regular-season schedule, but the only other game with a kickoff time assigned is the 123rd Big Game against Stanford on Friday, Nov. 27 at Berkeley. That game, the day after Thanksgiving, will begin at 1 p.m. on FOX.

When they face UW, the Bears will play at home for the first time in 356 days, dating back to a 41-17 loss to USC on Nov. 16, 2019. Cal closed last season with two road victories before beating Illinois in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Cal owns a two-game win streak over Washington, and hasn’t enjoyed a longer stretch of success against the Huskies since winning five in a row from 2002 through ’06.

Washington will make its debut under new coach Jimmy Lake, and will feature a new quarterback, still to be determined during training camp.

Cal is 87-45-5 all-time in 137 season openers and has a current win streak of six straight dating back to 2014, including victories in all three under coach Justin Wilcox. The six-game win streak in season-openers is tied for the second-longest in school history behind only the 14 in a row from 1919-32.

2020 Cal Football Schedule

Day, Date – Opponent (Time, TV)

Sat., Nov. 7 – Washington (7:30 pm, ESPN)

Sat., Nov. 14 – at Arizona State (TBA)

Sat., Nov. 21 – at Oregon State (TBA)

Fri., Nov. 27 – Stanford (1 pm, FOX)

Sat., Dec. 5 – Oregon (TBA)

Sat., Dec. 12 – at Washington State (TBA)

Fri., Dec. 18 – Pac-12 Championship Game

– OR –

Sat., Dec. 19 – TBA

.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page