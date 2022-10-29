Can the Cal football team salvage the month of October with an upset victory over No. 8 Oregon?

The Ducks (6-1, 4-0), the Pac-12's last remaining that unbeaten in conference games, are now 17-point favorites against the Bears (3-4, 1-3).

Oregon has won six in a row since losing 49-3 to defending national champion Georgia.

Cal has lost three in a row since crushing Arizona 49-30.

The Bears are 0-for-October and today will be tough.

The Ducks, led by quarterback Bo Nix, are averaging 49 points over their past nine games. Cal's offense had totaled 22 points over 10 quarters before coming alive to score three touchdowns in the second half last Saturday in a 28-21 loss to Washington.

*** Former Cal quarterback and radio analyst Mike Pawlawski in the video at the top of this story examines what the Bears need to do to free up freshman running back Jaydn Ott.

*** The teams are warming up and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter, who missed last week's game with an undisclosed injury, is dressed and active with his team. But cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III and wide receiver Mason Starling are not dressed.

Also out: ILBs Muelu Iosefa and Blake Antzoulastos, OLB Braxten Croteau and CB Kaleb Higgins.

Here's some pre-game reading to get you ready for the game. We'll be back before kickoff to begin providing updates:

-- Our comprehensive game preview

-- Coaching staff seeking ways to unleash Jaydn Ott

-- Oregon beat writer Max Torres answers our 5 Questions about the Ducks

-- Can the Bears do what others could not and put pressure on Oregon QB Bo Nix

-- Cal has struggled for two years to win close games

-- Oregon is the current hot choice to play in the Rose Bowl

Cover photo of Cal coach Justin Wilcox by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo