Cal Football: Oregon State In-Game Thread

Golden Bears need to win their final three games to become bowl eligible.

Cal will try once more to end a losing streak that now has reached five games and spanned more than a month when it tangles with Oregon State tonight at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

The Bears (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) must win their final three regular-season games to earn bowl eligibility. Cal closes its schedule with home games against Stanford and UCLA the next two weeks.

OSU (6-3, 3-3) already has assured itself of playing in a bowl game.

Temperatures are not as brisk as the forecast early in the week suggested. It should be about 42 degrees at kickoff at 6 p.m. and will likely drop to 36 or 37 by the end of the game. Several days ago, projections called for temps down to the low 30s.

The Bears are coming off a 41-35 road loss to USC in a game that seemed out of hand before Cal scored three four-quarter touchdowns.

Cal remains winless in four road games this season and has won just once away from Memorial Stadium since the start of the 2020 schedule.

We’ll be back with in-game updates throughout the evening. In the meantime, here’s some pregame reading material:

Our thorough game preview with all kinds of goodies

— We talked with an Oregon State beat writer and posed five questions about the Beavers

— After facing a series of high-scoring Pac-12 opponents, the Bears will be greeted by a stout Oregon State defense

— Cal quarterback Jack Plummer is familiar with the Beavers from his time at Purdue

— Center Brian Driscoll is the grandson of the player they called “Bambi” - Hall of Fame wide receiver Lance Alworth

Cover photo of Jack Plummer warming up Saturday night by Soobum Im, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

