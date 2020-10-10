NFL Fantasy: Jared Goff the Main Ex-Cal Player in Play in Week 5

The Fantasy experts from the various sports sites had little to say about former Cal players in Week 5 of the NFL season, with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff being the only one getting some attention. And there was a difference of opinion about him.

Part of the reason for the limited mention of ex-Cal players in the Fantasy realm is that the Green Bay Packers have a bye this week, leaving Aaron Rodgers off the board. Another reason is that Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is still out this week with a hamstring injury.

(By the way Falcons rookie satefy Jaylinn Hawkins is also out this week after suffering a concussion last week, and New York Jets rookie safety Ashyn Davis is questionable after missing the past two weeks with a groin injury.)

However, Goff did get some attention, even if there was not unanimity regarding the former Cal star.

Adam Rank of NFL.com advised Fantasy players to start Goff this week against the Washington Football Team coached by former Cal star Ron Rivera. Rank said this about Goff:

The Rams didn’t look sharp last week against the Giants. They moved down the field with ease on the first drive of the game. And then it seemed like they mailed it in harder than Bruce Willis in Cop Out after that. (Or maybe Bruce Willis in anything post-Whole Nine Yards.) The matchup certainly isn’t easier, being on the road this week. Lamar Jackson did most of his damage running the football against this defense last week. I’m going to just assume Goff does not do that this week. But the FT has allowed three rushing touchdowns to quarterback this year. Despite that, the FT is good against the run. Even with the Rams running the ball a lot, I expect this to be a heavier passing game script for the Rams this week to take advantage of some matchups. And when it’s good for Goff, he’s good, having scored at least 23 fantasy points in two of his last three games. The FT has allowed seven touchdown passes on the season.

Dave Richard of CBS Sports also suggested starting Goff, providing this assessment:

The matchup is too good not to give Goff another shot, even if last week's effort was pretty weird. Washington's defensive front isn't the same without beast rookie Chase Young — three sacks in its past two games. That's good, because a comfortable Goff is a dangerous Goff. Washington has also given up multiple touchdowns to every quarterback they've seen, a good omen for Goff, who lamented a lack of execution of the offense in Week 4. Look for the Rams to get right, perhaps with a little more of Tyler Higbee against the Washington linebackers in the red zone. Goff has completed at least 71% of his throws in each of his past three.

However, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News listing Goff among his "Weaker Starts," explaining it this way:

Goff won’t have to do much with the Rams’ running well and the defense dominating Dwayne Haskins.

