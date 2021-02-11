Cal Ranks High in Points Scored by Alumni in Super Bowls

Ex-Bears kickers have had a lot of opportunities in the NFL's ultimate game

With Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz on injured reserve with a back problem, Cal did not have a single former player on either active roster in Sunday's Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

However, that did not prevent Cal from maintaining a top-five position in one rather esoteric category: Super Bowl points scored by college affiliation.

You may surprised to learn that in the 55 Super Bowls, only players from Miami-Fla., Penn State and Florida have scored more points in the title game than ex-Cal players.

Yes, former Cal players have scored more points in Super Bowls than players from Alabama or LSU or Clemson or Notre Dame or USC or Ohio State or Texas or Michigan and on and on.

So before the Super Bowl aura fades away, we present the former Cal players who have scored points in the Super Bowl. This only includes points scored by a given player, so ex-Cal players who threw a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl (i.e. Aaron Rodgers and Craig Morton) are not included. No former Cal players scored a point in the first 15 Super Bowls, but the Golden Bears have made up for lost ground.

---1982 Super Bowl (1981 season) 49ers 26, Bengals 21

49ers kicker Ray Wersching -- 14 points

Bengals kicker Jim Breech -- 3 points.

(Yep, both kickers in that game were Golden Bears.)

---1985 Super Bowl (1984 season) 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

49ers kicker Ray Wersching -- 8 points.

---1989 Super Bowl (1988 season) 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Bengals kicker Jim Breech -- 10 points

---1995 Super Bowl (1994 season) 49ers 49, Chargers 26

49ers kicker Doug Brien -- 7 points

---1998 Super Bowl (1997 season) Broncos 31, Packers 24

Packers kicker Ryan Longwell -- 6 points

---2014 Super Bowl (2013 season) Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch -- 6 points

---2015 Super Bowl (2014 season) Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch -- 6 points

(Yes, Lynch should have scored 12 points in that game, but Seattle opted to throw a pass on second down from the 1-yard line in the final minute, and the pass was intercepted.)

---2016 Super Bowl (2015 season) Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson -- 6 points.

As you can see place-kickers accounted for many of Cal's points in Super Bowls, with four former Golden Bears kickers getting on the scoreboard in the big game.

