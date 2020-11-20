Cal Football Preview Box for Saturday's Game at Oregon State

Cal will try to rebound from its disappointing performance in Sunday’s 34-10 loss to UCLA its opener with a stronger showing in Game 2 against Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Bears must win this game to have any hope of playing in the Pac-12 championship game.

(Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrav notes in the video above that the structure of Oregon State's defense is much like that of Cal's defense.)

Here are the important facts for Saturday’s contest:

CAL (0-1) vs. OREGON STATE (0-2)

SITE: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Ore.

WHEN: Saturday, 13:30 p.m.

TV: FS1 – Eric Collins (Play-By-Play), Ben Leber (Analyst)

RADIO: KGO 810 AM - Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), They will be broadcasting remotely from Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 3 1/2 points (as of Thursday); Over/Under – 49

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday will bring partly cloudy skies to Corvallis, Oregon, with the temperature reaching a high of 49 degrees in the afternoon. There is just a 10 percent chance of rain.

CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads the all-time series against Oregon State 38-34, and the Bears have won four of the past six matchups. Oregon State beat Cal last year 21-17 in Berkeley, but Cal won the last time the teams played in Corvallis, a 49-7 victory in 2018.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal was picked to finish second in the Pac-12 North, but the Bears are coming off a poor performance in a 34-10 loss to UCLA on Sunday in their season opener . . . To have any chance at playing in the Pac-12 championship game, the Bears must win their remaining four games before the conference title-game participants are determined . . . The Bears will have a short week of preparation since they played their last game on Sunday . . . The Bears managed only 176 yards, including 54 on the ground, in their first game in their new offense under offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. Cal was particularly deficient in explosive plays, producing only one play of more than 13 yards, and none of more than 30 . . . A lot of Cal’s struggles against UCLA could be attributed to the fact that it was the Bears’ first game of the season and much of their preparation time was restricted by the absence of all their defensive linemen for COVID-19-related reasons. There is no such excuse this week, as the defensive linemen returned to practice this week. . . For the first time since the 2018 season Cal lost a game in which quarterback Chase Garbers was available for the entire game. He was sacked five times and did hot have a good game against the Bruins . . . Freshman nose guard Stanley McKenzie will be available for Saturday’s game and he is expected to get significant playing time, although he is not a starter.

OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 North . . . They were competitive in both their games, but lost both, falling to Washington State 38-28 in their opener and losing to Washington 27-21 last week . . . The Beavers rank 10th in the Pac-12 in total offense, ahead of only Cal, which is 11th, and Utah, which has yet to play a game. Oregon State relies on its running game and running back Jermar Jefferson, who rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the first two games and ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing at 126.5 yards per contest . . . . Quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who succeeded Jake Luton as the Beavers’ starter, passed for just 85 yards against Washington last week . . . The Beavers have held their own defensively, ranking fifth in the conference in total defense and second in passing defense.

**Cal defensive coordinator discusses Oregon State offensive stars:

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Christopher Brown Jr. (gained just 25 yards on 8 carries against UCLA); CB Camryn Bynum (Cal’s best cover man had an interception in the opener); DE JH Tevis (10 tackles against UCLA, a lot for a DE, as a surprise starter); QB Chase Garbers (looks to rebound from a mediocre season debut); TE Collin Moore (just 2 catches for 28 yards vs. UCLA, but Bill Musgrave likes to work tight ends); WR Makai Polk (no Cal player had more than 28 receiving yards vs. UCLA, Polk had three catches, most by a wide receiver).

OREGON STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Jermar Jefferson (126.5 yards per game, did not play against Cal last year); LB Hamilcar Rashed (preseason first-team AP All-American has no sacks this season, but had three against Cal last year); WR Champ Flemings (5-foot-5, 141-pounder is an excellent kick returner and has 7 catches for 63 yards this season); LB Avery Roberts (Beavers’ leading tackler with 22 stops); QB Tristan Gebbia (just 11-for-24 for 85 yards vs. Washington last week); TE Luke Musgrave (nephew of Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave has 6 catches for 85 yard, 13.5 yard per reception)

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 27, Oregon State 21

JEFF’s PICK: Cal 24, Oregon State 20

NICK DASCHEL PICK (Oregonian reporter): Oregon State 31, Cal 20

**Cal offensive coordinator talks more about the Beavers' defense:

