Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Travel to Chilly Washington State

Cold weather will greet Bears on Saturday afternoon in Pullman, but Cal should be able to move the ball against Cougars' defense

If Cal’s offense is every going to get going this season, this might be the week against a suspect Washington State defense.

However, the cold weather in Pullman on Saturday could hamper the Bears’ attack, as Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon points out in the video above. The change made on Thursday to move the starting time of the game from 7:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. will make it a little warmer and avoid the snow. Temperature at the 1 p.m. game time in Pullman, Wash., is expected to be about 32 degrees instead of the 26 degrees that was forecast for 7:30 p.m.

This is the final game on the Bears’ schedule, although they will play another game Dec. 19, with the opponent and site to be determined after this weekend’s games.

Here are the important facts for Saturday’s contest:

CAL (1-3, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. WASHINGTON STATE (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12)

SITE: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV: FOX – Alex Faust (Play-By-Play), Petros Papadakis (Analyst). There is some uncertainty about the broadcasting team after the station was changed from FS1.

RADIO: KGO 810 AM - Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 2½ points (as of Thursday); Over/Under – 54

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature in Pullman will be about 32 degrees when the game starts and should stay there before the temperature dips a bit after 3 p.m. About an inch of snow is expected to fall on Friday, but no snow is expected during Saturday's game, which will be played under cloudy skies. Snow is forecast again for Sunday and Monday, so the game likely to be played in a window without precipitation. If it does snow during the game it will be the first time since Oct. 19, 1996, that Cal played in the snow. (Cal lost that game in Pullman 21-18.)

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave notes conditions could affect play-calling:

CAL-WASHINGTON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads the all-time series 47-28-5. Cal won last year’s matchup in Berkeley 33-20 when Devon Modster was the Bears’ quarterback, but Washington State won the 2018 game in Pullman 19-13. Cal has won two of the three matchups in the series since Justin Wilcox has become the Bears head coach and has won 12 of the past 15 games in the series overall.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal is coming off its first win, a 24-17 victory over preseason Pac-12 favorite Oregon, which was No. 23 in the CFP rankings at the time . . . The Bears rank last in the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 20.3 points, and if they finish last it would be the third straight year Cal has been last in scoring . . . The lack of explosive plays has been an issue for Cal. The Bears had several big plays against Oregon State but had no plays of over 30 yards and only two of more than 20 yards against Oregon. One of those big plays was a 21-yard scramble by quarterback Chase Garbers on a planned pass play, and the other was a 28-yard TD pass to Nikko Remigio . . . Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr. has been hampered by injuries and has just 65 rushing yards this season while averaging only 3.1 yards per carry in the three games he played . . . Cal had great success against Washington State’s Air Raid offense under Mike Leach, but faces Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot this year . . . Cal should be at close to full strength although starting offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso and backup nose guard Stanley McKenzie remain questionable for the game . . .Cal ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense and tied for fourth in scoring defense.

WASHINGTON STATE STORYLINES: The Cougars are coming off a 38-13 loss to USC, which was their first game in three weeks due to virus-related issues . . . The Cougars rank last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, yielding 36.3 points a game, and rank 10th in total defense . . . WSU’s receiving corps is the strength of the team. Renard Bell and Travell Harris ranks first and second, respectively, in the Pac-12 in receptions despite playing just three games, and they also rank first and second in receiving yards per game . . . Saturday’s contest will be the Cougars’ first December home game since the 2010 Apple Cup against Washington and the latest regular-season game played since 1929. . . . Nick Rolovich is in his first season as WSU’s head coach after going 10-5 at Hawaii last season . . . There is a chance that Cougars running back Max Borghi, a preseason first-team all-Pac-12 selection, may play for the first time this season on Saturday, although he remains questionable . . . The Cougars rank ninth in the Pac-12 in total offense, and fourth in passing offense. . . Washington State was picked to finish last in the North in the preseason media poll. . . Cougars' Blake Mazza may be the best place-kicker in the country.

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses the possibility of WSU running back Max Borghi returning to action this week:

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Kekoa Crawford (19 receptions, 12.2 yards per catch, 2 TDs); QB Chase Garbers (0 interceptions past two games after throwing 3 in the first two); RB Damien Moore (team’s leading rusher, 188 yards, 4.9 per carry); OLB Cameron Goode (8.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 TFL vs. Oregon); ILB Kuony Deng (reigning Pac-12 player of the week, forced two fumbles vs. Oregon); WR Nikko Remigio (dangerous return man).

WASHINGTON STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: RB Deon McIntosh (averaging 101.3 rushing yards per game, 6.9 yards per carry); WR Renard Bell (27 receptions, 294 yards, 2 TDs); WR Travell Harris (23 receptions, 275yards, 2 TDs); QB Jayden de Laura (true freshman had 2 interceptions, 0 TD passes vs. USC); LB Jahad Woods (Pac-12’s active leader in career tackles with 310); PK Blake Mazza (4-for-4 on field goals in 2020, with a long of 49; 20-for-21 last year with a long of 50)

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 28, Washington State 24

JEFF’s PICK: Cal 24, Washington State 20

THEO LAWSON (Spokane Spokesman Review reporter): Washington State 34, Cal 31

Cover photo of Max Borghi (left) and Renard Bell by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

