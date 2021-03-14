Cal Pro Day Scheduled for Thursday

With no NFL Combine this year, Camryn Bynum, Jake Curhan, Zeandae Johnson hope to impress pro scouts during these drills

Cal will host a Pro Day on Thursday, giving the Golden Bears' NFL prospects an opportunity to show their skills to NFL scouts.

Cornerback Camryn Bynum, offensive lineman Jake Curhan and defensive lineman Zeandae Johnson are the players from Cal's 2020 squad expected to take part in the various sprints, measurements, obstacle-course exercises and drills to show their athleticism and strength. Several players from past Cal teams are also expected to participate, hoping to impress scouts with their skills.

Cal's Pro Day will be held in and around Memorial Stadium, but the public is not allowed to attend..

A Pro Day is similar to the drills and measurements players go through during the NFL Combine, but with the Combine being canceled this year because of the pandemic, the Pro Days being held at colleges across the country become the only avenue for athletes to show their stuff to pro scouts, increasing the importance of Pro Days.

Times in the 40-yard dash are what get the most attention, but there are a number of other categories, such as vertical jump, bench-press repetitions and shuttle runs.

Bynum and Curhan received invitations to the NFL Combine, which was really a symbolic gesture since it was known at the time that the Combine would be conducted this year.

It so happens that Cal's Pro Day will be held the same day as Stanford's Pro Day.

Bynum is expected to be the first former Cal player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

.

Cover photo of Camryn Bynum by Casey Sapio, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport