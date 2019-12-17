Cal Football: Australian Punter Commits to Bears

Australia seems to be the place to go for punters these days, and Cal apparently has gone that route too as punter Jamieson Sheahan, who plays Aussie Rules Football, announced on Monday that he has committed to Cal.

Sheahan, 22, visited Cal recently on an official visit.

“I played Aussie Rules Football for Essendon in the VFL in Australia, which is similar to college standard but in Australia,” Sheahan told Bear Insider. “I’ve been kicking an oval-shaped ball since I could walk.”

(Click here for an assessment of the entire recruiting class Cal is expected to sign Wedneday.)

Stephen Coutts, Cal’s current punter, is also from Australia.

Rivals.com rates Sheahan as a two-star prospect as a kicker, while 247 Sports does not provide a rating for Sheahan but lists him as a punter. Apparently Cal recruited him as the latter.

Sheahan is expected to enroll this spring as a junior.