Cal's Two Young QBs Will Get the Chance to Duel Jack Plummer in Spring Ball

Purdue transfer is regarded as the favorite to start but won't be merely handed the job.

The assumption remains that Purdue transfer Jack Plummer will be Cal’s starting quarterback when the Bears open their 2022 schedule Sept. 3 against UC Davis.

But coach Justin Wilcox promised there will be wide-open competition at the position when spring ball begins on April 6.

He said redshirt sophomore Zach Johnson and redshirt freshman Kai Millner — the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster who came to Berkeley directly out of high school — each will get an equal shot at the job.

“Whether it’s 11 on 11 or 1 on 1 and 7 on 7, we’ll make sure that every guy has an opportunity so that depth will start to take shape,” Wilcox said this week. “We don’t have a timeline on naming a 1, 2 or 3 pecking order. We just want to make sure all those guys get a lot of reps, that they have the ability to go out there and function with the offense.”

Plummer, a 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, passed for 3,405 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games for the Boilermakers over the past three seasons. The past two years, he completed 69.7 percent of his attempts, threw 15 touchdowns and just two picks.

Plummer began the 2021 season as Purdue’s starter, then was replaced after four games by Aidan O’Connell, who went on to be named the second-team All-Big Ten quarterback.

Whatever their futures may be, neither Johnson nor Mllner has thrown a pass in college.

Wilcox said grabbing Plummer out of the transfer portal made sense for the Bears, who move forward this spring without veteran starter Chase Garbers.

“We always have to look at what’s best for our team,” Wilcox said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t think highly of our young guys. We do. We love our young guys. I think Kai has a very bright future. Zach Johnson, same.”

The only other scholarship quarterback currently on campus is grad transfer Ryan Glover, who was less than impressive in his only game last season, a loss at Arizona where the Bears were without 23 players in COVID protocols.

Also available is fifth-year walk-on Robbie Rowell and redshirt freshman Blake DeBisschop. Rowell has thrown three passes in four seasons and DeBisschop has not played.

“We need quarterbacks in the room. I wouldn’t advise going into a spring or a season with just a couple quarterbacks,” Wilcox said, apparently alluding to Johnson and Millner. “We’ve all seen how things can happen and guys get dinged. We want to make that a very competitive environment that brings out the best in everybody.

“It’s not an indictment on anyone’s ability. It’s the nature of our sport and the competition necessary to elevate the level of play for everyone.”

Cover photo of former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer by David Butler II, USA Today

