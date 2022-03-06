Bay Area QB Jaden Rashada Heads List in Cal's Big Recruiting Weekend

A number of top football prospects were scheduled to descend on the Berkeley campus

Cal is hosting numerous football recruits from the 2023 class this weekend, and the big prize of the group is a local product – quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School.

Rashada is rated a five-star recruit by 247 Sprts, which ranks him as the fifth-best quarterback prospect in the class of 2023. Rivals rates him as a four-star recruit and the nation’s seventh-best pro style quarterback in the class.

He has received offers from a lot big-name programs across the country, including Cal, but 247 Sports indicates that Oklahoma, Penn State, Auburn, UCLA, Washington, Arkansas and Arizona State are highest on his list at the moment. Cal was one of the first schools to offer Rashada, doing so in February 2020

R.J. Jones, a four-star safety from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., has already committed to Cal for 2023, but he is one of the players visiting Cal this weekend (March 5).

Here is a list of some of the recruits who reportedly were scheduled to visit Cal on Saturday:

Five-star recruit

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.) High school

Offers: Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Florida, Penn State, Michigan State, Auburn, Washington, Arizona State and many others

Four-star recruits

Wide receiver Rico Flores, Folsom (Calif.) High School

Offers: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, many more

Cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, Calif.

Offers: Cal, Oregon, Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Washington, and many others.

Running back Roderick Robinson, Lincoln High School, San Diego

Offers: Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Texas A&M and more

Cornerback Maliki Crawford, Pacific High School, Oxnard, Calif.

Offers: Cal, USC, Oregon, TCU and others.

Athlete Isaiah Carlson, Ferndale (Wash.) High School

Offers: Cal, Washington State, Nevada, Oregon State

Defensive end Enow Etta, Covenant Christian High School, Coffeyville, Texas

Offers: Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Washington Utah, many others

Three-star recruits

Quarterback Brennan Storer, Highland Park High School, Dallas, Texas

Offers: Cal, Kansas, Akron, Illinois State, Texas State

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, Agoura Hills (Calif.) High School:

Offers: Colorado

Safety Ty Lee, St. John Bosco High School, Bellflower, Calif.

Offers: Cal, Arizona State, Michigan State, Mississippi, Oregon

Running back Johnny Thompson Jr., Oaks Christian High School, Westlake Village, Calif.

Offers: Cal, Oregon, USC, Washington, Washington State

Wide receiver Ismael Cisse, Cherry Creek High School, Englewood, olorado

Offers: Cal, USC, Colorado

Athlete Chris Snyder, Mater Dei High School, Chula Vista, Calif.

Offers: Cal, BYU, Oregon, Pittsburgh

Offensive lineman Simione Pale, Elk Grove (Calif.) High School

Offers: Cal, BYU, Oregon, USC, UCLA, Utah and others

Offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien, Washington

Offers: Cal, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Washington

Linebacker Blake Purchase, Cherry Creek High School, Englewood, Colo.

Offers: Cal, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin.

Offensive lineman Jason Steele, Murrietta Valley High School, Murrietta, Calif.

Offers: Boise State, Nevada, Utah State and others

Linebacker Cade Uluave, Mount Ridge High School, Herriman, Utah

Offers: Boise State, Washington State, Utah State

Safety Jay Lewis, Leuzinger High School, Lawndale, Calif.

Offers: Cal, Northwestern, Arizona, Boston College.

Cover photo of Cal head coach Justin Wilcox by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

