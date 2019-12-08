Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Bears Will Face Illinois in Redbox Bowl -- It's Official

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2018.Photo by Patrick Gorski - USA TODAY Sports
Jake Curtis

There had been uncertainty leading up to the bowl selections on Sunday, but ultimately Cal wound up in the bowl most people expected the Bears to be in.

Cal announced Sunday afternoon that it will play Big Ten team Illinois in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara. Game time for that Monday game at Levi's Stadium is 1 p.m. Pacific time.

(Click here for a video of coach Justin Wilcox's reaction to playing Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.)

The Bears (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) will play in a bowl game for the second straight year, but they will not have to travel nearly as far as they did last year when they played in the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix. 

The Bears would also like a different result from last year, when they suffered a 17-7 loss to TCU. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers hopes for a different individual performance, as he threw three first-half interceptions against the Horned Frogs and was pulled from the game at halftime.ox Bowl this season:

Garbers talks about last year's Cheez-It Bowl after learning Cal will be in the Redbox Bowl.

In Illinois, the Bears will face a team that went 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten. 

The Fighting Illini are coached by former NFL head coach Lovie Smith, and Illinois has one outstanding win on its resume: The Illini beat Wisconsin 24-23 on Oct. 19 when the Badgers were 6-0 and ranked No. 6. But Illinois also lost to Eastern Michigan and was handled easily by Minnesota (40-17) and Michigan (42-25). Illinois' second-best result was probably its 19-10 loss at Iowa.

Illinois running back Patrick Corbin was a third-team all-Big Ten selection. The Illini are 12th in the 14-team Big Ten in total offense and 11th in total defense

Cal won its final two regular-season games, both on the road, against Stanford and UCLA, so it should be feeling good about itself. The Bears also have their first-string quarterback, Chase Garbers, back, and the Bears are 6-0 when he plays more than one half.

It was an uneven season for Cal, partly because of the injury to Garbers. The Bears won their first four games and were ranked No. 15 in the country. But they then lost four in row before finishing with wins in three of their last four games.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Johnny Football
Johnny Football

Back the Pac! Should be a fun game and hopefully give them momentum going into next year

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeff Faraudo
1 0

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Cal Football: Bears OC Beau Baldwin Reportedly Will Become Cal Poly's Head Coach

Jake Curtis
0

No announcement yet from Cal or Cal Poly regarding Bears offensive coordinator

Cal Football: First Look at Bears' Redbox Bowl Foe, Illinois; Cal Favored by 6 Points

Jeff Faraudo
1 1

Illinois has qualified for its first bowl game since 2014. The Illini will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.

Cal Football: Bears Linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo Reportedly Arrested

Jake Curtis
0

Sophomore Ogunbanjo had been suspended from the team earlier this season

Cal Football: Why Is Point Spread for Redbox Bowl Increasing?

Jake Curtis
0

Bears favored by 6 1/2 points as of Monday morning

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is excited about playing in the Redbox Bowl

Jeff Faraudo
0

The nation's two leading tacklers will be on the field at Levi's Stadium when Cal and Illinois meet in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

Coach Justin Wilcox says Cal should expect a bowl bid every year

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears' invitation to the Redbox Bowl is something the program should expect on a regular basis.

Cal Football: Final Bowl Projections -- Redbox Most Likely, but Las Vegas Bowl Possible

Jake Curtis
0

Illinois a likely Redbox Bowl opponent for the Bears

Cal Football: Utah's Loss Makes Redbox Bowl More Likely for Cal

Jake Curtis
2 0

It just makes sense the game in Santa Clara will take the Bears

Cal Basketball: Bears Crushed by Santa Clara

Jeff Faraudo
0

Three days removed from a road loss to USF, Cal is out of town again this afternoon to play another West Coast Conference opponent.