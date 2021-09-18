Cal Football: Sac State In-Game Thread - Justin Wilcox On Crutches After Surgery

September 18, 2021
Cal Football: Sacramento State In-Game Thread - Justin Wilcox On Crutches After Surgery

Bears coach had procedure done Tuesday to repair a previous injury he aggravated.
Author:
Publish date:

The big news of the day is that Cal coach Justin Wilcox will be on crutches on the sideline today for the Bears' game against Sacramento State. Wilcox underwent surgery Tuesday for a previous injury he recently re-injured, Cal reported.

It’s a homecoming for former Cal quarterback Troy Taylor, and Wilcox hopes fans at Memorial Stadium give the Sacramento State coach a rousing reception.

But once the ball is kicked off, Cal’s total focus will be on to trying to beat Taylor's squad. In the video above, Wilcox provides a detailed scouting report on the Hornets (1-1), who two years ago (in their most recent season) gave Arizona State a scare, won a Big Sky co-title and advanced to the FCS playoffs.

“They’re going to be really well coached, we know that. They’re going to play hard,” Wilcox said. “We know our goal is to play our best game this week.”

The Bears (0-2) are trying to avoid their second straight 0-3 start and want to develop a head of steam heading into next Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference opener at Washington.

Check back after the 1 p.m. kickoff for our in-game updates.

In the meantime, some pre-game reading:

*** Our game preview box, with all the nuts and bolts

*** My video interview with Taylor, who talks his love for his alma mater and tells a couple great stories about his time as a Cal player

*** Our story about the crazy road senior wide receiver Trevon Clark took to get to this point

*** Five questions we asked of Sac State beat writer Joe Davidson

.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers cutting behind a Ben Coleman block by Jerome Miron, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo



