Cal Football: Sac State In-Game Thread - Justin Wilcox On Crutches After Surgery

Bears coach had procedure done Tuesday to repair a previous injury he aggravated.

The big news of the day is that Cal coach Justin Wilcox will be on crutches on the sideline today for the Bears' game against Sacramento State. Wilcox underwent surgery Tuesday for a previous injury he recently re-injured, Cal reported.

It’s a homecoming for former Cal quarterback Troy Taylor, and Wilcox hopes fans at Memorial Stadium give the Sacramento State coach a rousing reception.

But once the ball is kicked off, Cal’s total focus will be on to trying to beat Taylor's squad. In the video above, Wilcox provides a detailed scouting report on the Hornets (1-1), who two years ago (in their most recent season) gave Arizona State a scare, won a Big Sky co-title and advanced to the FCS playoffs.

“They’re going to be really well coached, we know that. They’re going to play hard,” Wilcox said. “We know our goal is to play our best game this week.”

The Bears (0-2) are trying to avoid their second straight 0-3 start and want to develop a head of steam heading into next Saturday’s Pac-12 Conference opener at Washington.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers cutting behind a Ben Coleman block by Jerome Miron, USA Today

