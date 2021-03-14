Monroe Young Makes Two TD Receptions in Cal's Second Spring Scrimmage

As Cal prepares to enter the final week of its spring football workouts, the Bears held another full pads scrimmage on Saturday, and one of the standouts was wide receiver Monroe Young.

Young, a redshirt junior from Las Cruces, New Mexico, caught two touchdown passes, covering 7 and 34 yards from Chase Garbers.

“It’s no surprise that he had a couple touchdowns and some snags today,” wide receivers coach Burl Toler III said. “He’s a hard worker. He does all the grunt work. Probably some plays you guys don’t recognize . . . the Oregon game last year, he five or six blocks, which he’s not mentioned in the stats for that.”

Young caught just two passes for 15 yards last fall during the Bears’ truncated four-game schedule. But even in among a crowded and talented receivers room, he is beginning to create a niche for himself.

“He’s really been able to establish a role with this receiving corps and we’re looking forward to a lot more things from him,” Toler said.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox was pleased with the outing.

"It was a good work day for us," he said. "We were able to get in lots of live tackling and situational work, and a lot of guys got reps that will help in their development.

"It is hard to replicate an actual game, but I felt like we did a pretty good job of doing that today in those areas."

Cal closes out spring practice next Saturday with a spring game that will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network at 2 p.m.

Outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward also saw lots he liked during the Bears’ 11th of 15 spring workouts.

“We practiced a lot of situations today with some full tackling to the ground,” Heyward said. “Some really tough defense out there . . . offense won some plays as well. It was good to see both sides competing.”

Heyward said the coaching staff feels good about a couple of their spring objectives: Creating depth and developing players at certain positions. “It is going by fast,” he said. “Just thankful we’re able to play right now and have all of our guys compete and learn.”

Other stats from the scrimmage include Garbers completing 12 of 22 passes for 100 yards with three touchdowns. Sophomore Zach Johnson, competing for the No. 2 job, was 10 of 12 for 99 yards with a 4-yard TD to Justin Richard Baker.

Robby Rowell was 7 for 10 for 98 yards, including touchdowns of 56 yards to Ben Skinner and 11 yards to Grant Daley. Rowell also scored on a 4-yard run. Spencer Brasch was 2 of 4 for 18 yards.

No. 1 running back Christopher Brown Jr. did not carry the ball, but three others had productive outings: Ashton Stredick rushed 13 times for 75 yards, Damien Moore ran 5 times for 58 yards and a TD, and Chris Street carried 6 times for 56 yards.

Linebacker Evan Tattersall had a game-high six tackles.

Heyward talks in the video below about mid-year freshman arrival Patrick Hisatake, a 6-4, 255-pound outside linebacker from Westview High in Kalilhi, Hawaii. Hisatake recorded a sack in the scrimmage.

Wide receivers coach Burl Toler III talks about Monroe Young in the video at the top

