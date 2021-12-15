Cal Surprise Signing: Four-Star OT Trent Ramsey

Florida offensive lineman looks like the highest rated player in the Bears 2022 recruiting class

Cal signed highly rated offensive lineman Trent Ramsey on Wednesday even though he was not among the players listed who had committed to the Bears.

This surprising signing is significant because he is the only four-star recruit in the class Cal signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period

Ramsey, who attended Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Fla., chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Miami-Fla., Nebraska, BYU and several others.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Ramsey as a four-star recruit and the 30th-best prospect at his position. The 247Sports Composite rankings rate him a three-star recruit and the 36th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class.

Trent Ramsey to Adam Gorney of Rivals in a video posted on Twitter:

Why he picked Cal: “Coach Angus (McClure) over there, he’s a great guy. I have a ton of faith in. He’s been with me since Day 1 of my recruiting. I definitely think he’s a dude that can take me to the next level, make me a better person and a better athlete. Cal-Berkeley also offers an incredible education, which appeals to me.”

Mississippi State was No. 2 on his list, and Virginia was No. 3, but a coaching change affected the Cavaliers' chances.